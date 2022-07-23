La Nación / Julio Enciso enjoys Europe in the company of his parents

In the last hours the young Paraguayan striker, Julio Enciso, managed to excite the massive digital audience, after sharing a series of photographs on his official Instagram account, in which he is seen very happy in the company of his parents.

The young 18-year-old soccer player from Caaguazú, nicknamed “La Joya” and known for having played for Club Libertad, who currently wears the Brigton & Hove Albion shirt from England, does not stop surprising his followers.

This, thanks to his great charisma and humility, since shortly after his departure to the old continent, in addition to working hard in training, he also took the time to share and enjoy the stay of both his father and his mom, so the publication reached almost 23,000 reactions and dozens of messages of support and affection.

In addition to highlighting that in recent days he managed to shine on the pitch once again, due to his outstanding participation in his second friendly where he made a wonderful play for his team’s third goal, winning the match 4-1 against Estoril. of Portugal, in preparation for the start of the Premier League.

Brighton’s debut in the Premier League is scheduled for Sunday, August 7 away at Old Trafford stadium against the famous Manchester United. That was how Julio Enciso, with his talent and discipline, surprised everyone.

In this context, it should be noted that in the month of November 2021, the athlete had generated a stir on social networks after having impeccably attended the Adela Speratti National College to take his last high school exam and thus successfully complete the stage. school.

On that occasion, the former cabbage grower arrived at the educational institution with an umbrella in hand, in view of the heavy rain that was recorded during the day and especially tomorrow, demonstrating his high performance in the academic area and also his excellent performance as a professional due to who also showed up for the gumarelo training.

At that time, the young man had just arrived from Barranquilla, where he had traveled with La Albirroja. At his young age, he already managed to consecrate himself as a local champion, at the same time marking his presence in international tournaments, being called up by the National Team and currently playing for Brigton.

