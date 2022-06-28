La Nación / Lawyer attacked by Senator Kencho Rodríguez will ask for his immunity

An altercation in the Senate Commission on Indigenous Peoples occurred last Monday due to the arbitrary position of Senator Miguel “Kencho” Rodríguez before the lawyer Michelle Bettancourt. The discussion between the legislator from the Guasu Front and his colleague from Patria Querida Georgia Arrúa was about a conflict in the case of the Wonta, Loma and Ka’a Poty and Makutinga communities that are being invaded by indigenous people with the political support of the left, according to broadcast images.

The lawyer Michelle Bettancourt announced that she will file a complaint before the National Congress, before the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Women after receiving grievances from the senator on two occasions, first in the virtual session of the commission and then in one of the properties invaded, where the senator participated in a meeting with the occupants.

During the commission session this past Monday, Senator Georgia Arrúa confronted Senator Rodríguez, who was chairing the meeting, because he refused to give the floor to the lawyer who sought to testify on behalf of the landowners, affected by occupants who claim to have titles granted by the National Institute for Rural and Land Development (Indert).

Miguel Fulgencio Rodríguez said that he is filing a complaint against Michelle Betancourt, a lawyer for settlers in Kaa poty, with whom he had an altercation today.

The discussion moved to the Tembiaporã community, where several occupants seek to retain private property. The lawyer, in contact with Universo 970 AM / Nación Media, said that her clients were attacked with the complicity of the Instituto Paraguayo del Indígena (Indi).

He commented on the grievances he received from the senator, first during the commission and later on the invaded property, where Indi representatives met with the senator. “Today the senator is constituted to the place and they leave me out of the meeting, being the representative of the owners affected by the invasion”, he explained.

In addition, he denounced that they received shouts and insults from the senator. “He yells at me and asks me to shut up, he passes his hand over my face, touches me and tells me that he is not afraid of me,” he said. The representative lamented this situation, considering that these lands are in the hands of producers who today comply with fiscal rules and are invaded by indigenous people who are used by a political sector for the purposes of Senator Rodríguez. More than 1,300 hectares registered in 2008 by Indert would be under discussion.

