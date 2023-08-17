La Nacion / Learn about home remedies to accelerate hair growth

The World Health Organization (WHO) is celebrating its first Traditional Medicine Summit in India this Thursday, but cautioning that these alternative treatments based on natural products are only effective if they are based on scientific evidence. The two-day summit is being held on the sidelines of the G20 Health Ministers’ meeting in the Indian city of Gandhinagar.

Traditional medicines can reduce the “access gap” to health careBut they have value only if they are used “appropriately, effectively and, above all, safely based on scientific evidence,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement ahead of the meeting.

“Scientific progress in traditional medicine should be governed by the same rigorous standards as in other areas of health”WHO principal investigator John Reeder said in a statement. According to him, this probably requires a new “more holistic and relevant” methodology to provide “sufficiently conclusive and robust evidence”.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is to inaugurate the summit by videoconferencing, has repeatedly promoted the health benefits of yoga, praising it as a “panacea for all” for stress or even hatred. Is. The summit, which is set to become an annual event, follows the inauguration of the WHO Global Center for Traditional Medicine in the same Indian state of Gujarat.

The use of these techniques is widespread in some parts of the world, but it is also a matter of disagreement. The United Nations Health Agency defines traditional medicine as the knowledge, skills, and practices used to maintain health and prevent, diagnose, and treat physical and mental illness.

But the efficacy of many treatments has not been scientifically proven, and nature advocates warn that the industry fuels the trade in endangered species such as tigers, rhinos and pangolins. The use of home remedies increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as mugwort infusions promoted as a treatment by the President of Madagascar.

Although the plant has curative properties against malaria, its effectiveness against Covid has been disputed by many doctors. In China, traditional medicine is deeply rooted in history, but European health bodies have repeatedly called for it to be subjected to the same regulation as Western methods.

170 out of 194 WHO countries have recognized the use of traditional medicine as of 2018, but only 124 countries have laws or regulations on its use. “Natural doesn’t always mean safe, and centuries of use are no guarantee of effectiveness. Therefore, the scientific method and process must be applied to provide the necessary solid evidence,” WHO said.

According to the WHO, 40% of approved pharmaceuticals currently in use are derived from a “natural products base”, citing “major drugs” that come from traditional medicine such as aspirin derived from willow bark formulas .

