La Nación / Legal Community requests expulsion of Kencho Rodríguez from the Senate after assault on a lawyer

The Board of Directors of the Legal Community of Alto Paraná (Comjurap) expressed a strong repudiation of Senator Miguel Fulgencio “Kencho” Rodríguez, of the Frente Guasu (FG) bench, who also serves as president of the Commission of Indigenous Peoples of the High camera. This occurs after, through a video that circulated on social networks, the parliamentarian was seen arguing with the lawyer Michelle Bettancourt in an invaded property, where indigenous representatives met with the senator.

The discussion turned to other terms when the senator, in addition to yelling at the lawyer, gave her a light slap, which angered those present and generated controversy. The judicial union published a statement describing what happened and rejecting Rodríguez Romero’s actions: “In addition to verbal insults that are far from the profile required to hold a position he represents, violating constitutional guarantees (article 26, freedom of expression )”.

“That said act is not typical of a parliamentarian whom the citizens have honored to be represented, has reached the end point of a physical aggression, visible on social networks, this being a despicable attitude from every point of view, where our Law 5,777 protects fully to women against all kinds of physical abuse, “adds the letter.

He ordered the community to stay there even though INDI offered them other places. Then he is going to leave them abandoned and exposed to legal actions where they can be accused of invasion. Here is the moment where he assaults a woman showing that she is a Misogynist. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/r5b7eqoqUk – Georgia Arrua (@NaniArrua) June 28, 2022

The statement goes on to urge parliamentarians to take action. “Congress cannot cope with this type of arrogant attitude, devoid of reason, coming from a parliamentary representative. From the Legal Community of Alto Paraná we request that the actions of this person be sanctioned, consequently responding to the corresponding instances; These formulations reach the citizens and Congress and consequently he is removed from office for not deserving to occupy it, ”says the letter.

At the end of the statement they express their support for the lawyer Michelle Bettancourt, who serves as a member of the Legal Community of Alto Paraná and is a representative of the Union Affairs Commission.

The situation between the senator from the Guasu Front, Miguel “Kencho” Rodríguez, and the lawyer Michelle Betancourt, first occurred last Monday, when the parliamentarian denied him the floor in the virtual session of the Senate Commission on Indigenous Peoples during the debate on the conflict over the ownership of the Tapé Yké neighborhood. Kencho argued with his colleague from Patria Querida, Georgia Arrúa, who had invited Betancourt to give the version of the other affected party.

The next day, Tuesday the 28th, Senator Rodríguez traveled to the conflict zone in the Itakyry district, where he was rejected by the residents, on which occasion he insulted and touched the face of lawyer Betancourt. This scene was recorded in a video that went viral, and was also shared by Senator Arrúa on Twitter.

The patriotic legislator shared another altercation situation with Kencho, this Wednesday the 29th, in an extraordinary session of the Commission on Indigenous Peoples, where the leftist senator wanted to approach the woman and accused her of “misogyny.”

The conflict in Tapé Yké derives from a fraudulent purchase of titles by the Paraguayan Indigenous Institute in 1996, which affects the Ka’a Poty indigenous community of the Avá Guaraní people. On Friday, June 24, a group of natives from this community left the Plaza de Armas of Asunción after 7 months due to the promise of the authorities to speed up the judicial review stopped a year ago, and when they returned, the invasion was denounced. before a police station in Itakyry.