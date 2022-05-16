La Nación / Mattel will present Barbie with hearing aids to the market

In June, Mattel, the American manufacturer of the Barbie doll, will officially present its new collection called Fashionista 2022, which is strongly committed to inclusion and diversity. This with the aim of helping children to see themselves reflected, as published by international media; in addition to encouraging them to play with dolls that are not the same as them to understand and celebrate the importance of including people who are different from one.

For this reason, in recent times the company modified the traditional stereotypes in the dolls’ bodies. This is how Barbie will now arrive with hearing aids for hearing impairment, that is, a doll with a prosthesis for hearing impairment; as well as launching the Ken doll with vitiligo, the whitish spots on the skin.

Fashionista 2022 also contemplates other slimmer figures and others more plump, others that come with smaller breasts and even male dolls without so many muscles, thus representing diversity and equality at the same time.

In creating Barbie with hearing aids, the firm drew on the experience of Dr. Jen Richardson, a leading professional in educational audiology, who said that Barbie with her pink hearing aid can serve as an inspiration for all those who have experienced hearing loss; “I am beyond excited for my young patients to see and play with a doll that looks just like them,” she said.

Remember that in 2019 Mattel launched a Barbie in a wheelchair and a brunette doll with a prosthetic leg. While in 2020, he proposed a black Barbie with the skin condition vitiligo; which had been one of the best sellers, according to reports.

And in 2021, a line of dolls came to light in honor of the women who work as staff in white, since they are the ones who fought on the front line against COVID-19. As a black doll with Afro hair, she was positioned as one of the five most famous models in the world.