La Nación / Medical students demand a date for thesis after 90 days of waiting

Students of the medical career of the Polytechnic and Artistic University of Paraguay (UPAP), Ciudad del Este headquarters, held a demonstration yesterday Tuesday in front of the university building, at kilometer 10 of Route PY02, tired of not receiving the date for the defense of the thesis for students who completed the degree between August and October of the year 2021. This is what Samir Domingo, one of those affected, indicated.

“Enough of so many laps. Dr. Emma Viedma stop demanding so much money. 90 days without thesis defense. The population needs doctors. This is inhumane”, reads one of the posters displayed by the protesters. Emma Paoli Viedma is president of the UPAP Board of Directors and one of the owners.

“In December we deliver all the documents that the Faculty of Medicine requires and they do not pay attention to our request, they do not give us the date for the defense of the thesis. The same situation occurs with sixth-year students who want their rotating internship, which is the last phase of the career, and the Faculty tells us that the DNERHS does not release the quotas,” explained Samir Domingo, regarding the National Strategic Resources Directorate. Humans in Public Health.

He added that the directors of the Faculty tell them that “there are only quotas for boarding schools, in other cities outside of Alto Paraná, such as Luque, Caaguazú and others, which means that students must change cities, and that implies new expenses. of residence and that cannot be”.

There are approximately 80 students who are waiting for the date for the thesis defense and about 700 who require the rotating internship and the UPAP of Ciudad del Este only has quotas for 240 students, said Samir Domingo. This indicates that the university enrolled more students than the authorized capacity.

Another problem is that from the central administration of the UPAP they affirm that there are millionaire debts by the students, which in reality does not exist because the fees have already been paid and they have the supporting documents, according to Samir Domingo.

“The University cannot explain to us why the debt is, while the directors of the UPAP of Ciudad del Este tell us that we do not have debts,” said Domingo, as an apparent cause of the lack of definition of a date for the defense of the thesis; and reported that five students were called to talk with the directors, Dr. Diego Cantero and Mónica Linares.

“We have been regular students since 2015, what happens to us is tremendous mistreatment; We have asked for the solution several times, they tell us that everything is fine, ninety days have passed and we continue like this”, emphasized the medicine student of the UPAP of Ciudad del Este.

