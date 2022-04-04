La Nación / Medical students from the María Serrana University demonstrate in front of the Cones

Following the decision of the National Council for Higher Education (Cones) to close the medical degree course at the María Serrana Private University, last Thursday, March 31, students from this university at the Ciudad del Este and Asunción headquarters They self-convened this morning in front of the Cones headquarters demanding that academic activities be resumed, since most of them are academically regular to continue their studies, they say.

With Paraguayan and Brazilian flags, medical students took over Cerro Corá and the United States street, in front of the office of the regulatory body for higher education in Paraguay, demanding that the authorities not let hundreds of students adrift who are studying medicine in this house of studies.

Read more: Círculo de Médicos demands the resignation of the Superintendent of Health

At the same time, authorities from Cones and the Universidad Privada María Serrana are holding a meeting in order to provide solutions to problems that arose after the closure of the medical degree due to the alleged falsification of 11 academic titles and more than 53 validations. academic expenses incurred by María Serrana to students who came from universities in Brazil.

Among the irregularities that were found during the intervention process by the Cones, in this academic unit, is that students who studied medicine for a year in Brazil, whose subjects were validated by the private university, now closed, is that with validation, first-year students jumped to the third year of the degree.

From the Cones they had stated that the students who are now orphans of their careers in the closed university can request a placement exam or evaluation from this entity, in which, depending on their grades, it will be observed for what level or semester they are. But, until now, the results of the meeting between authorities are awaited.

Also read: Police shot and killed a 14-year-old teenager in Canindeyú