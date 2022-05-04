La Nación / Medicine professors UNA develop a Master’s Degree in Higher Medical Teaching

A total of 38 teaching doctors from the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Asunción (FCM-UNA) are developing the fourth version of the Master’s Degree in Superior Medical Teaching carried out by the same UNA. In this sense, the future Magister in Superior Medical Teaching will defend their respective theses during this week.

One of the lines of research of the FCM is medical education, according to Dr. Mafalda Palacios, academic coordinator of the Master’s Degree in Superior Medical Teaching, who reported that there are ten groups, of which nine are made up of four members and one by two, who have been working together for about a year.

“It is an act where the thesis project is approved, in such a way that they can later implement the development of the thesis and culminate with a work that has an important value for the FCM and the UNA”, highlighted Dr. Palacios.

The culmination of the course will take place between November and December, with the presentation of the thesis work and the conclusions. According to Dr. Palacios, the Master’s students are professors at FCM-UNA, many of them ranked and some not.

For his part, the general coordinator of the Master’s Degree in Superior Medical Teaching, Mg. Prof. Dr. Jorge Tadeo Giménez, mentioned that the 2021-2022 master’s degree is the fourth version. He affirmed that the fundamental stage of project defense is done before an evaluation panel made up of professors Herib Caballero Campos, Bernardita Stark and Lourdes Bolla; in addition to the teacher Mafalda Palacios and him.

“We have been the initiators and managers of the Master’s Degree in Higher Medical Teaching. In the first version we have been the managers and at the same time students, in 2010 to 2012. At that time, a group of 34 professors studied and ended up obtaining the master’s degree, almost all of them ranked and teaching assistants, “said Dr. Gimenez.

Dr. Mafalda Palacios highlighted that the value of this group of UNA teachers is that they are qualifying themselves in teaching. “One can be very good in his discipline, in his specialty, but not qualify precisely in the teaching part and the interest that has been developed in the teachers of the UNA in training in teaching is very valuable,” she commented.

He stated that the other fundamental issue, of these thesis projects and of the theses that the previous groups have already contributed, is that they are materials of enormous value for the faculty itself to make decisions and modifications can be made in different areas that allow a better performance. in the coming years of the academic unit itself.

On the other hand, Dr. Giménez reported that the Board of Directors of the FCM and the Research Directorate of the FCM recognize medical education as a line of research of the faculty. In addition, he indicated that it is a great satisfaction, considering that with the works of this fourth cohort they will add a total of around 40 theses.

“As the teacher said, they are materials to reflect on because everything is a process and needless to say in the educational process. Thanks to the master’s degree, it was possible to create a critical thinking group on the medical training process, on medical teaching in particular and medical education in general”, she assured.

