La Nación / Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony, in love in London

Viceroy Nadia Ferreira is in the capital of England with her fiancé, salsa singer Marc Anthony, for the 53-year-old singer’s presentation at the “OVO Arena Wembley”, which took place this Saturday night as part of his “Pa’lla voy tour” tour. The happy couple arrived in London on Friday morning and took advantage of their free time to be tourists in the British city.

The beauty queen shared a few stories on her Instagram account regarding Anthony’s private jet ride and his arrival in town. Ferreira showed the view of the buildings of the glamorous city from a balcony, where they apparently spent the time of the traditional tea.

Then the future marriage walked through the British streets, where they shared some kisses in the emblematic city. Nadia Ferreira shared a photo of her on her Instagram story, where Marc was taking a photo of her on his knees and the Big Ben tower was visible in the background. Apparently her future husband is very detailed and could be her new favorite photographer.

Yesterday, the viceroy updated her Instagram feed with photos related to her trip to London with Anthony, in which she posted two photos and said: “And the glasses for dark circles” where you can see the beautiful Paraguayan looking elegantly some dark glasses, while in the following image a kiss is shown that they starred in public.

Also on the tour they met fans of the singer, who asked him for some photos, who allowed the compatriot to participate in the snapshots with his fans in London. Nadia Ferreira, being Marc’s future wife, accompanies him everywhere, but since they started their romance, the Paraguayan has shared with the singer on different dates of his current tour.

