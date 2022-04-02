La Nación / Nadia Ferreira captivated at the Pink Power Night charity gala

The universal viceroy Nadia Ferreira never ceases to amaze her followers, not only for her beauty but also for her charisma and commitment to society. On this occasion, the beauty queen appeared at the Pink Power Night gala to benefit the Goleadoras Foundation, held in Miami, United States.

Nadia Ferreira looked splendid in a pink two-piece silk set, a crop top and high-waisted shorts, she completed her outfit with a colorful patterned blazer and a pink Fendi bag for a super chic look. In her hair she wore a high ponytail.

As always, Miss Universe Paraguay captivated the public and danced salsa with Rodner Figueroa, renowned TV host, fashionista, fashion designer and presenter of the red carpets of the most important and prestigious shows in Spanish, such as the Latin Billboard Awards, the Latin American Music Awards and the Latin Grammys, among others.

Pink Power Night took place at the Nader Art Museum, and was attended by multiple celebrities, such as the singer El Puma (José Luis Rodríguez), the model and influencer Martha Graeff, the singer and actor Nicky Jam, the businesswoman and influencer Sasha Barboza, the actress and model Karen Martínez, the Venezuelan model Shannon De Lima, among other personalities.

Goleadoras, is a non-profit organization that empowers girls around the world, and fights to close the gender gap using soccer as a tool for change. The 10-year-old organization was founded by model and television personality Eglantina Zingg, who seeks to make change happen throughout Latin America and the US.

Cocktail attendees enjoyed the music of renowned DJ ‘La Negra Fabulosa’, an installation by visual artist Soraya Abu Nabaa, and the premiere of the “Himno de las Goleadoras”, written and composed by Dana Al Fardan, cultural ambassador of the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, which was performed by female choristers from The Children’s Voice Chorus.

