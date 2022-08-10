La Nación / Nadia Ferreira will be the image of the new Samsung campaign

For Samsung Paraguay, the international supermodel and current vice queen of Miss Universe, the Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira, accompanies the company’s concept of arousing the admiration of the most demanding users, merging its identity that has already managed to cross barriers and captivate the entire world with its charisma and beauty, in keeping with the brand’s products.

For this reason, the brand chose Nadia Ferreira to be the new image of Samsung Paraguay, in order to continue innovating and challenging limits with regard to each of its launches in terms of product design and development.

The Paraguayan reference is currently residing in the city of Miami, United States, and arrived in Paraguay to record the commercial production that will take place in the city of Asunción, so during these days she will be in the country to produce the pieces advertising.

In this way, Nadia also joins the global pull of figures, which for this 2022 is expected to include the members of the South Korean mega band BTS, as well as other stars such as the singer and actress Danna Paola, among many others.

Thus, each Samsung launch challenges the limits of innovation, presenting the latest technologies, with renewed and modern designs that set trends in the premium market, and that are simply integrated into people’s daily lives, making their lives simpler, and seeking to generate a positive impact on the lives of users.

