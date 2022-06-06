La Nación / Nadia, on the cover; Jubilee and rumours, Máxima, the audacious; abba come back

Our compatriot Nadia Ferreira has become the cover of the US version of Hola magazine and interviewed de luxe on the brand’s international channel and she is happy. In London, everyone talks about what happens in the royal family in the middle of the festivities. Will Lady Di’s children reconcile? Queen Máxima of the Netherlands parachutes fearlessly and the Abbas gather to see her show with avatars after 40 years.

The life and work of compatriot Nadia Ferreira, after her successful arrival at the final of Miss Universe, began to be part of the pink chronicle around the world. And, in addition to her work as an international reference among models, her romance with the famous artist Marc Anthony gave her greater importance and she is a constant figure in the international press. Now, in addition to being interviewed by the main program of the international TV network Hola, a channel that is very important throughout Latin America and Europe, she was also chosen as the cover of the magazine in its United States edition. The compatriot, who seduces everyone with her open and relaxed character, in addition to her undeniable beauty, shares the cover of the most traditional “pink press” magazine in the world, with royal figures and other personalities from the world of fashion and art.

The interesting thing is that she announced that she will continue to prepare and study to venture into art, both musical and acting, and that she feels in “the best moment” of her life thanks to success, but also to Marc’s love, who supports her in everything and pampers her a lot. Nadia does not rule out starting a family and having children in the future. She never forgets her Paraguayan origins and she always has words full of love and gratitude to her country. Good for her!

London is celebrating the platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and people have turned to the celebration, first of the famous parade and show known as Trooping the Color with which the celebration begins (more than a month after its true birthday) the queen’s birthday. The parade of floats with members of the royal family, the greeting from the Buckingham balcony of the royal family in full, which this year took place after 2 years of absence due to the pandemic.

This time, “undressing” the problems in the royal family because at that time nothing less than the Dukes of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle were sharing that balcony and neither was Prince Andrew, who due to legal problems is “erased” from the family map. publicly. However, the photographers caught Meghan with other members of the royal family on other balconies and having a good time. Then, the most important act was the mass held in San Pablo, on Thursday morning, where the queen did not attend due to measures to protect her health and her fatigue and mobility problems.

However, they were all there, although very far away, for example on one side of the temple, the heir, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Princess Anne, the Dukes of Cambridge (William and Kate) and other direct members. In the other row, parallel, the younger brother of Carlos, the Duke of Wessex and his wife and children of his and in the second row, Harry and Meghan. Yesterday the first birthday of the Susex’s daughter, Lilibet, whom her great-grandmother had just met in private, was celebrated. The truth is that, despite the smiles and poses, everyone talks about the lack of dialogue between the brothers Guillermo and Harry, who practically do not speak to each other in public. Could it be that in private they are as close as ever?

Some say that Máxima de Holanda dares with everything. And not only with the most vibrant colors or prints of her outfits, but also because of her gestures and treatment with people, plain and simple. Now, the queen of Argentine origin has shown that she is very original, by parachuting during one of her official acts. With a big smile and accompanied by an instructor, the queen has flown through the Dutch skies while numerous photographers followed her journey, taking images that will go down in history of Máxima’s reign. She always knows how to be iconic, and she doesn’t care what challenge comes her way, she always accepts. It was during a visit to the Breda Defense School, which has been dedicated to parachuting training for the Netherlands Armed Forces since 2008. The event began with a briefing, where the queen appeared in a purple blouse, They swim with beige pants, in addition to two Pomellato rings, which he has removed, for the jump. After speaking with the military about the training, the queen would receive a short class on skydiving before doing her tandem jump with a teacher. Judging by the images, it seems that Máxima has not been afraid at all and that she has enjoyed that feeling of freedom when flying. Once landed, she has had the help of two soldiers to get up from the ground, smiling at all times and showing that, despite wearing overalls, slippers and protective glasses, she is just as stylish as ever. And the thing about the capable air is the influence of her husband, King William, who is a professional pilot, including planes from the official KLM line whose huge planes she used to pilot without anyone knowing, before being crowned.

Last year the show was announced and the madness began immediately: Abba met again after forty years in which they were not only separated as a musical group, but also totally distant in their personal relationships. The launch of the new album, Abba Voyage, was carried out with a show of its own in London that has just been released. “El Viaje” of the group’s history tells that rich history in musical terms. Now, the real members of the group were present at the London premiere, drawing a crowd of fans of all ages including Kate Moss, Keira Knightley, Kylie Minoje and the king and queen of Sweden. They all danced to the hits of the Nordics who rose to fame in 1974 after winning the Eurovision Song Contest and unleashing the “Abba madness”.

Abba Voyage is an absolutely innovative show in which the digital representation of the four members of the legendary group jumps on stage, surrounded by a 10-member physical band. For this time, the members of the group were in “body and soul”: Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. All of them are now over 70 years old and have been working for months with technology companies, including Light & Magic, George Lucas’s company responsible for the effects of Star Wars, managing to unite voices and “avatars” in a wonderfully natural way. The “Abbatars” are an impressive reproduction: they are not holograms, but “digital doubles” of the Abba from the late 70s, when they were at the top of their career and their songs were sung all over the world. While the “real” ones who broke up in 1982 said they were very happy to see that. “We put our hearts and souls into those avatars and they will take over,” said Björn. The show has its own space, the Abba Arena, inside the London stadium.