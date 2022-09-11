La Nación / Netflix suspends filming of “The Crown”

Netflix announced last Friday that it temporarily suspended filming of its series “The Crown” after the death, the day before, of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96. The American company is filming the sixth season of the successful royal saga, which in previous installments portrayed in detail the life of the British sovereign, including her marriage, her relationship with her family and scandals and political crises throughout over several decades.

“As a mark of respect, today (Friday) filming on ‘The Crown’ has been suspended,” a Netflix spokeswoman said in a statement to AFP. “Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral the Queen.” The multiple Emmy Award-winning series began its first season with Queen Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

The fifth season premiere is scheduled for November, and is expected to chronicle the events involving the British monarchy in the 1990s, including the death of Princess Diana. Actress Imelda Staunton will play the queen.

Netflix has not released details about the sixth season, but it is expected to chronicle more recent events, such as the aftermath of Diana’s death in a car accident and its impact on the royal family. Netflix’s announcement comes as Hollywood stars and executives from Netflix and other major movie studios attend the Toronto International Film Festival, Tiff, which opens Thursday through Sept. 18.

On Thursday, theaters turned off their illuminated marquees in the Canadian city to commemorate the death of the monarch, head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries, including Canada. Among the stars who spoke about the queen at Tiff, Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe told reporters the queen’s absence felt “strangely inconceivable and surreal.”

“No one my age or my parents’ age has lived in a country without her,” he declared on the red carpet of his new movie “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” On Friday in Toronto, Stephen Frears and Steve Coogan will present a world premiere of a film linked to the British monarchy: “The Lost King”, about the discovery of the remains of King Richard III.

