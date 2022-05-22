La Nación / “No luck, no luck, start studying now,” Rosalía replied to a fan

The famous Spanish artist generated all kinds of repercussions after consulting her followers on her Twitter what curiosities they still had about her, since the interpreter of “Motomami” has already done thousands of interviews and there are few data that her fans do not know about the singer

“Tell me something you want to know that you haven’t asked me yet,” Rosalía said in a tweet. The fun of the situation was the witty responses of the fans, but the interpreter of “Malamente” did not waste time in answering with her characteristic sense of humor.

One user commented that she had to take an exam and wanted Rosalía to wish her luck: “Hello, wish me luck on my exams please”, but the Spanish woman answered the unexpected: “No luck, no luck, start studying now”. answer that had more than 23 thousand likes.

Read also: He fell in love with an Olimpia fan and found her on the networks

Neither luck nor luck, start studying now – ROSALÍ A (@rosalia) May 15, 2022

The feedback with his followers continued, while Rauw Alejandro’s girlfriend was on a flight, as he commented in a tweet. Another user wrote: “If you answer me, I’ll set the alarm to get up early and catch up with the faculty,” Rosalía quickly replied: “Come on Luisina, cheer up, God helps those who get up early.”

“Rosalía, tomorrow I have a test and I don’t remember anything”, to which the singer replied with an image of a hand with painted nails, as a series of responses. The fans took Rosalía’s tweets with humor, they also took the opportunity to consult topics about her latest album “Motomami” and curiosities about the songs or words that she uses in her songs, that only she understands, since she they create them.

It may interest you: Luque’s grandmother opened her new house thanks to the help of a TV host