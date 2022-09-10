La Nación / Noemí Gómez recalled the golden age of fashion in Paraguay

Noemí Gómez used her Instagram account to remember the golden age of modeling in Paraguay through a series of publications that she shared with her followers and whose protagonists are former beauty queens and well-known figures from our country.

In a first post, he published a collage of photos in which the exmisses Ana Victoria Schaerer are seen together with Vivian Benítez and wrote “Tbt Paraguay 2000. Beautiful dear ones of my heart, Anita and Vivian”. Then she released an image of her on the catwalk, parading along with another young woman, to which she published an image of her on a platform modeling with another young woman, for which she highlighted: “Tbt Paraguay 1984. Hotel Excelsior. At tea time!”

To finally close with a flourish by hanging a striking postcard that brings together three of the most famous models of that time posing all together; on one side Pamela Zarza, in the middle Paola Hermann and on the other side Ayesa Frutos and added: “Tbt Punta del Este Uruguay. Parade Giordano, Pame, Pao and Strawberry”.

Such was the impact of the publications that Internet users quickly reacted with a message of support and affection, saying: “Model were the ones from before”, “The only ones if they were top model, mannequin rubbing shoulders with Valeria Mazza, Gissell Budchem, María Inés Riveros what goddesses they all were at that time”; while others spared no words to ponder the display of elegance and production.

“It was the best! As we no longer see today, it was such a prestigious event where fashion, elegance, full of glamor and distinction were enjoyed, without falling into vulgarity and degrading shows such as those that are currently presented. Noemí I followed in your footsteps from TV and I witnessed several parades of American… You marked an era that has not even been equaled!. Successes always”, was also another of the outstanding comments.

It should be noted that American International Model School was the Paraguayan modeling agency that achieved great success in the world of catwalks in the 1980s and 1990s, led by its founder and former director, also former model Noemí Gómez.

