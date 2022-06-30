La Nación / Ojeda calls for the cessation of attacks and persecution by the ruling party for the health of the ANR

The candidate for the position of senator for the Honor Colorado movement, Fernando Ojeda, urged to lower the levels of attacks on the Republican Force sector (ex-Añetete), commanded by the head of state, Mario Abdo Benítez, and the second of the Executive and pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Hugo Velázquez, in the framework of the internal partisans, arguing that they are finally damaging the National Republican Association (ANR) through unsubstantiated accusations against their electoral contenders.

“I think that the ruling party is doing a lot of damage, it seems to me very lawful to go out and compete and that each one can present their candidates, but not in this way, I think that the important thing is that each candidate can offer their proposals and not go out to carry out attacks, that does not build anything, we must take into account the general elections”, he pointed out.

Ojeda’s statements arise taking into account the complaints made by various dissident leaders, arguing, for example, that the ruling party is allied with the opposition sector with the main purpose of eliminating the former president and presidential candidate from the political arena. the Governing Board of the ANR, Horacio Cartes.

Also read: Lawyer affirms that there is a political persecution from the Executive Power against Cartes

“This does a lot of damage not only to the party, but to the country. I am convinced that the health of Paraguay depends on the health of the Colorado Party and this is not good under any circumstances, it is leading to a merciless persecution, without arguments or justifications to make all kinds of accusations”, he commented in communication with The Nation newspaper.

According to the complaints, the Executive is using State institutions as a political cudgel to weaken the Honor Colorado government project, led by economist Santiago Peña and deputy Pedro Alliana.

In this sense, Ojeda stated that it is necessary for the Colorados to take into account that the true electoral contest will be unleashed in the general elections scheduled for April 2023, after the internal party elections next December, against the opposition bloc. that drives the figure of agreement.

It may interest you: Expert in terrorism mocks Velázquez and Venezuelan adviser