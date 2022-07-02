La Nación / One of these beauties will be the successor of Nadia Ferreira

Entertainment

One of these beauties will be the successor of Nadia Ferreira

There are 14 beautiful young women from different parts of the country who will compete next August for the precious crown of Miss Universe Paraguay, in a gala where the titles of Miss World Paraguay, Miss International Paraguay and Miss Tierra Paraguay will also be at stake. The candidates were presented by the new organization Queens of Paraguay on their way to an event where the new successor to the successful Nadia Ferreira, current queen of our country and viceroy of the Universe, will be known.

Beautiful, intelligent and talented, each one of them with a well-defined personality, but all already shining with the security of a true queen. The 14 ladies who will compete in the grand finale of Miss Universe Paraguay 2022, on August 27, have already made their first official appearance before the press and the public, led by the Queens of Paraguay organization, led by Ariela Machado, owner of the franchise, and producer Paolo Defelippe. Both highlighted aspects of the personality of each girl and showed that each one shines with her own light and that they have the attributes to aspire to be the next successor to Nadia Ferreira, the most successful of all the Paraguayan misses, who today conquers the world. with the lights of a great celebrity. Her presence in Asunción is scheduled to deliver the crown.

As part of the campaign for the election of the new sovereigns of Paraguay, starting on Sunday, July 17, through channel Trece, the documentary “Creating a queen” will begin to be broadcast, a reality show through which the public will know in detail to each of the 14 beautiful applicants. “It is a very careful material that will go every Sunday, at 5:00 p.m., on channel Thirteen. It will be three months of content at first and then another stage begins. In this first stage, we are going to get to know each of the girls, where they come from, their day-to-day, how they are preparing… And, in the second stage, when the queen is crowned, her name will be changed to become ‘Road to the Crown’, with a view to Miss Universe”, explained Lala Giménez Guillén, program manager of Trece.

ELICENA ANDRADA (27) Profession: Commercial and model. Studies: Bachelor of Arts, commercial module, personal image courses and tattoo course.
JAZMÍN DE LA SIERRA (24) Profession: Model and DJ. Studies: Commercial engineering, hydroponics, modeling and corporal expression.
MARI HAASE (24) Profession: Model and translator. Studies: Modeling courses in agencies.
JULIETA CABRERA (18) Profession: Student and CM. Studies: Architecture, modeling courses, oratory, guitar and languages.
MICHELLE CHASE BENDLIN (27) Profession: Marketer Fashion Model. Studies: Music Composition in Berlin, Fashion Design Milan Instituto Marangoni and Bachelor of Marketing.
SOFÍA ESPÍNOLA (19) Profession: Industrial technician in electronics and model. Studies: 2nd. year Engineering in Agronomy and industrial technical study in electronics.
DAHIANA GATZKE (20) Profession: Freelance model. Studies: Third year of Law and second year in the Bachelor of English Language.
YANINA GÓMEZ (25) Profession: Lawyer graduated from UNA, teacher in Arts Education Degree. Studies: Master’s Degree in Management and Administration of Cultural Policies. Suma Cun Laude (5.0), senior teacher of Paraguayan, classical and Spanish dance.
LEAH ASHMORE (27) Profession: Marketing and communication. Studies: Studying Marketing and Graphic Design
NAHEE LEE (20) Profession: Industrial Technician in Civil Construction. Studies: Studying Architecture (UNA).
SASHA MONTI (18) Profession: Advertising Model. Studies: Graduated from the 3rd. average year, professional modeling course, self-makeup, cooking and pastry.
ALEJANDRA SENS (23) Profession: Entrepreneur of an online clothing store. Studies: Modeling courses in academies.
MACARENA TOMAS (28) Profession: Bachelor of Nutrition and international Aeroyoga instructor. Studies: Sports nutrition and conscious cooking courses.
LAURENT VILLAR (22) Profession: Professional haute couture model. Studies: Studying the last year of the Degree in Communication Sciences, catwalk courses, corporal expression, oratory and locution.

