La Nación / Paparazzi hospitalized after capturing Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie in Argentina

Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie were sightseeing in the city of Buenos Aires when a paparazzi named Pedro “Peter” Alberto Orquera discovered that the model and the actress were having dinner at a restaurant, so they campaigned to get the scoop. Leaving the place, both celebrities were captured by Orquera’s camera, who was quickly intercepted by the bodyguards.

“The photos were commissioned by a magazine, they told me that the two actresses were incognito in the country, I looked for them and found them in the restaurant. When they came out and were going to get in a car, the doors were locked and they went crazy. And that’s how I got the photos,” the photojournalist told Infobae, as published by the Argentine portal.

It’s news: I’m now a marathoner! said Nutridiego after running in the London Marathon

According to various Argentine media, Pedro was persecuted by friends of the actresses identified as Jack Rhys Hopkins and Josey MacNamara Callum, who would have caused a fracture in his arm and polytrauma to his neck and head. As a result of these injuries, the photographer is hospitalized and will have to undergo surgery in the coming days.

Delevingne and Robbie planned to travel to the south of Argentina; However, no further details of the unfortunate event were available. In this context, it is worth mentioning that it is not the first time that the Australian Margot visits the neighboring country, since nine years ago she had already done so when she was filming the movie “Focus”, in which she starred with Will Smith. .

The case comes after Cara starred in a striking event at the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, California, where she was photographed in a deplorable state last September. And it was Margot who was giving her support at all times and was even seen crying when leaving the house of the British, who soon appeared shining at Paris Fashion Week.

Finally, it is important to remember the relationship between Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie, who met more than seven years ago during the filming of the movie “Suicide Squad” (2016). The relationship was strengthened over time and has managed to overcome bad times and enjoy the good ones.

Also read: Creativity on another level: a reporter used a condom to protect her microphone