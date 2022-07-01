La Nación / Patria Querida will propose a sanction to Senator Kencho Rodríguez

The bench of the Partido Patria Querida (PPQ) gathers elements to promote the loss of the investiture of Senator Miguel Fulgencio Rodríguez of the Guasu Front due to poor performance in his functions and repeated signs of misconduct. Likewise, they accuse the parliamentarian of usurping a bench in the National Congress.

Senator Fidel Zavala confirmed that the approach is being analyzed. “It can be a disciplinary sanction or a loss of investiture for poor performance of their duties. In addition, he is usurping a bench that belongs to Cruzada Nacional, to Payo Cubas”, he told 1000 AM.

The patriotic parliamentarian used his Twitter account to show solidarity with his colleague and supporter Georgia Arrúa, who has been enduring successive verbal attacks by the congressman from the Guasu Front. “My support for Nani Arrúa. The business of the Guasu Front, with the support of NGOs and Senate officials, is to keep indigenous people and peasants wandering in precarious conditions to invade. We are going to ask that Fulgencio Rodríguez be punished for his arrogant and violent behavior, ”he said in the tweet.

He blamed “the disorder and inefficiency of public institutions” for generating a breeding ground where fraudsters take advantage to foment social conflicts. “We are going to ask Indi and Indert for information about the Itakyry titles and demand that they guarantee respect for the property,” he stated.

In turn, Senator Arrúa intervened this Thursday in the ordinary session of the Upper House to express her solidarity with the lawyer who was the victim of aggression by Senator Rodríguez. She demanded that the board of directors meet and as soon as possible take an institutional position on the conduct of the legislator.

“You think I’m going to be afraid of you, you idiot. That’s what the senator said. It seems to you that this is the image that the Paraguayan Senate should give to the people. It seems to you that this is the behavior that a senator of the Republic should have, ”he wondered.

He stated that Rodríguez did not have any jurisdictional power to intervene in the land conflict in Alto Paraná, although he stated that he could be accompanying. “He attacked this woman and there is no need to hit her, there is no need for a blow for that to be an assault,” he said.

He then made his request to the plenary. “I demand that the shameful conduct of this member of the Senate be analyzed in a meeting of the board of directors with the leaders of all the benches. And according to that we will be presenting the project that coincides with what has been resolved”, he referred. “We cannot allow this to continue. For similar things or even things that were less serious than this, several senators were expelled from the Senate, ”he remarked.