La Nación / Promo “Win at your own pace” for Wally’s two years

Wally celebrates its second year on the market and launches an unmissable promotion, with lots of prizes for its users. The “Win at your own pace” promo invites everyone to win from Nintendo Switch, televisions, smart watches, headphones to crediting money to the digital wallet.

The promo is inspired by those people who do things at their own pace, which is why it offers different prizes and mechanics so that everyone can be part of it.

On the one hand, they have an active promotion on Wally’s social networks, to participate people just have to follow @wallyparaguay and comment on the promo posts. The announcement of the first winners was made on Friday the 14th, the others will be announced on Friday the 21st and Monday the 31st of October. The more comments, the more chances to win.

In addition, to continue rewarding its loyal customers, Wally will be activating during the month of October in different shopping centers in the country: Shopping San Lorenzo today, Sunday the 16th, Multiplaza on the 22nd and 23rd, and Mariano on the 29th and 30th.

Wallet users can earn money credits for their purchases with the Wally QR or card, they just have to present their invoice at the brand’s stand and they take gift money directly to their wallets.

Wally is a digital wallet and management app that works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through a mobile application for Android and iOS with any phone. From the age of 14 users can already register.

Wally is adding more users and offering more services; Users can load and withdraw money from any Express Payment and Here Payment in the country, load from Home banking or with debit cards, transfer money from Wally to Wally or to other operators, pay hundreds of bills, load balance and telephony pack, load the Jaha card, buy with QR and pay on local websites. In addition, with the 2 in 1 Wally Jaha card they can pay at POS, withdraw money from the ATM and pay for the bus ticket.