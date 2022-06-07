La Nación / Prosecutor’s Office requests 15 years in prison for former president of Bolivia

The Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office announced that it will request 15 years in prison for former interim president Jeanine Áñez, accused of an alleged coup in 2019 against former president Evo Morales, as part of her trial that resumed this Monday.

The 54-year-old former right-wing president, who has been in preventive detention since March 2021, denounces being a persecuted politician. Áñez faces two trials, including the one that resumed on Monday before the ordinary justice system for “breach of duties” and making resolutions contrary to the Constitution, when she was a senator, before becoming president.

For this case, the attorney general Juan Lanchipa announced that he will request “the sentence of 15 years for Mrs. Jeanine Áñez.” In a separate criminal trial she faces charges of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy related to her brief stint in government.

The defense calls for a single process and demands that it be channeled through Parliament and not in ordinary justice. Áñez attended the hearing by videoconference from a women’s prison, after her request to attend the La Paz Anti-Corruption Sentencing Court in person was rejected.

The process was suspended after six hours and will restart this Tuesday. On her Twitter account – which is managed by her daughter Carolina de ella – of her, the former president denounced that she suffers from “hypothermia”, while her family and her lawyers “have been prevented from entering to check her health.

The trial against the former right-wing president began on February 10 before being suspended several times. At the end of May, the defense appealed to the Plurinational Constitutional Court (TCP) for the unconstitutionality of the charges. The TCP rejected the demand a few days later and gave the go-ahead for the resumption of the trial.

The prosecution “has already prepared the presentation of the final arguments in the indicated hearing,” Lanchipa said at the press conference, detailing that “more than 70 pieces of evidence were presented” and almost twenty testimonies. Áñez’s defense said that this same Monday he filed a new legal appeal before the TCP for unconstitutionality and requested the suspension of the hearing, but the demand was not heard.

“These members of the Sentencing Court, if they absolutely want to continue the trial, they are going to commit prevarication and prevarication is to rule against the law,” said Alaín de Canedo, one of his lawyers. Outside the La Paz court, some 200 people who claimed to represent victims’ organizations of the Áñez government held a peaceful demonstration, requesting “30 years in prison.”

Áñez was arrested just months after handing over the reins of the presidency that she held in an interim capacity to elected leader Luis Arce, an ally of Morales. Her arrest sparked international outrage. She was a finalist in 2021 for the Sakharov Prize for the defense of human rights and freedom of thought, awarded by the European Parliament.

Former right-wing president Jorge Quiroga (2001-2002) denounced on Twitter a “lynching” against Áñez and the center party Alianza Comunidad Ciudadana of former president Carlos Mesa (2003-2005) warned against “an expedited and spurious conviction.” The ruling party and “its servile justice would already have the conviction sentence ready […] violating due process,” said the powerful civil-business committee of Santa Cruz (east), a key actor in the opposition to Morales.

Áñez became Bolivia’s interim president in November 2019 after Morales, who had claimed to have won a fourth consecutive term as president, fled the country amid protests over alleged electoral fraud. The OAS said then that it had found evidence of irregularities in the vote in favor of Morales, who had been in power for 14 years.

The legislative figures who were to succeed Morales – all members of his MAS party – also resigned. In this way, Áñez, as the second vice president of the Senate, was the highest-ranking official remaining. The Constitutional Court then recognized the legality of her mandate, but members of her MAS accused her of being illegitimate.

The elections were held in October 2020 and were won by Arce. Morales returned to Bolivia a month later. Áñez was arrested in March of the following year. At the start of her short presidency, Áñez ordered the presence of the police and military in the streets to maintain order. The violence of those days left 35 dead, according to a group of experts hired by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in agreement with Bolivia.

Source: AFP.