La Nación / Pulp celebrates 85 years and rewards its consumers in a big way

Pulp, which began to write its history in 1937, celebrates 85 years of the privilege of occupying the tables of all Paraguayans, and for that reason it presented an unmissable promotion to reward this preference of its clients in a big way.

The “Promo 85 years” of the national brand of soft drinks comes with important prizes for its consumers, which are 2,000,000 guaraníes per day, a Kia Seltos 0Km and two trips to the Caribbean for two people.

The mechanics of participation is very simple: you have to look for the alphanumeric codes that come on the bottles with white caps of the sizes of 1, 2 and 3 liters, load them after scanning the QR of the labels, or you can also send messages to via WhatsApp at (0981) 107-777.

The founder of the brand is Dr. Máximo Acosta, when in 1937 he created the firm “Licorería Acosta” and later with his son they created Pulp.

This promotion will be valid from October 14 to December 12 of the current year.

Participants can access the terms and conditions by going to www.pulp.com.py or on their Facebook and Instagram pages as @pulpparaguay. Pulp is the first Paraguayan soft drink since 1937, made with natural fruit juice that refreshes all Paraguayans. That’s why he invites you to celebrate his anniversary through this promo and try the delicious taste of winning.

