La Nación / Rey del Barro gave Iván Torres a portrait of his ex-wife

Despite her absence, Cristina Aranda is still valid over time and proof of this is the work of art made by Reinaldo Sanabria, better known as King of Clay, who this morning gave Iván Torres a portrait of his ex-wife.

This was announced by the renowned Paraguayan artisan who, through his Instagram account, shared a series of photographs in which he is seen together with the soccer player posing with one of his works, which has Vita as the protagonist, so it was a gift for Ivan.

The image is a painting that has the sculpture of Cristina, which had begun after her death on January 30 at a music festival, during an attack that took place in the summer city of San Bernardino.

Work done in homage to Aranda, since he was a personality who had a great impact on our country; and that it was recently delivered to the footballer, because it was able to finish recently. So in this way, on Wednesday morning, Tito lived a unique experience, hand in hand with the King of Clay.

This is not the first time that Sanabria has carried out a project of this type, since on another occasion he also carried out similar work, immortalizing the memory of former model and political activist Paola Gaete, who died in January at the time of undergo plastic surgery. As it is a molded sculpture, made entirely by hand, from a photograph.

