La Nación / Rolling Stone magazine told the story of Emma Sofía with Taylor Hawkins

The story of the Paraguayan girl who was able to meet her idol, the late drummer of the band Foo Fighter, Taylor Hawkins, is part of the recent note published yesterday by the American media ]The Rolling Stone. Emma Sofia’s story is titled: “Inside Taylor Hawkins’ Final Days as Foo Fighter.”

Excited, the girl shared yesterday Monday on her Twitter account her appearance in the famous specialized magazine of music and popular culture. Part of the note reads: “In the crowd, nine-year-old Emma Sofía Peralta, who picked up a pair of drumsticks for the first time at age seven, stood behind her drum kit near a barricade hoping to catch the attention of others. their heroes.”

This, referring to Emma’s initiative to set up her drums on the sidewalk of the Sheraton Asunción Hotel, after the suspension of the Asunción concert in which the Foo Fighters were supposed to perform last March. The concert was suspended due to a terrible storm that hit much of the country. But far from daunting Emma Sofía, she appeared in front of the hotel and began to play some of the band’s songs with her drums, which caught the attention of her idol, drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Also read: Video of Prince William and Kate Middleton holding hands goes viral

According to the Rolling Stone note, the deceased drummer, once outside the hotel in Asunción, greeted the fans gathered at the site and announced that Foo Fighters would probably return to Asunción. “He posed for a photo with the girl, crouching down next to her and flashing the kind of warm, toothy smile that established him as one of rock’s most beloved drummers,” he says in part.

At that time the situation went viral because the girl Emma Sofía was able to be close to one of her favorite musicians, but the story turned sad three days later when the death of the Foo Fighters drummer was announced in Bogotá, Colombia, at 50 years.

Due to the appearance of our compatriot in the international note, there were many positive reactions on Twitter, once again congratulating the girl who became an example that dreams come true. “Congratulations Emma! That photo is already making history”, “How many Paraguayans managed to appear in Rolling Stone? How incredible Emma”, “Your path has just begun”, “What a champion Emma, ​​I kept fulfilling your dreams”, “Art opens unexpected doors”, among others.

It may interest you, Billionaire girl: she is 10 years old and earns 100 million dollars a month