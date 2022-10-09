La Nación / “Science fiction allows you infinite possibilities”

“I had been wanting to create a story for years and once, when I was 15, I had so many desires that I sat down to write and since then I haven’t stopped. Science fiction seems to me to be a genre that allows you infinite possibilities, including introducing other genres such as urban fantasy, adventures and more that are also very present in this story”, commented Nat Vera Scuderi, the young writer who presented last Wednesday his first book, “Viworld: lost memories”, a science fiction plot with which he makes his debut in the publishing world.

“’Lost Memories’ is about a competition in a virtual world, justly called Viworld, where young people will fulfill missions and live adventures as heroes. Alex Lane, the protagonist, is a girl who is closely related to this project and the company that carries it out, with a past that she seeks to forget. Along with her team, she must save the other competitors from an interruption that will endanger their lives, ”explains the young woman.

The presentation took place at the Ateneo Paraguayo and during the act the writer Irina Ráfols elaborated on the work.

Next, the author spoke, who commented on passages of her work, how it was born, what was her incentive and its purpose, and then read a chapter in order to introduce the viewing public to the world of fiction that she has created. .

When asked about its cycle and production time, Nat pointed out that “most of the time I dedicate time to it at night, when I finish work and other activities. Also on weekends.”

The young woman has training in the audiovisual world and works as a communicator in the digital medium hoy.com.py.

The work already has a digital version on Amazon in Kindle format for all those who wish to acquire it that way. To purchase the physical pieces, which cost G. 80,000, you can contact the author or the publisher at (0971) 223-947.

“There are five books in this saga. Apart from that, I also have several short stories and another novel, of different genres, which I also hope to focus on soon, ”he commented.

Reading is an activity that marked her life since she was a child and among the readings that marked her, she cited titles such as “The Three Musketeers”, “The Count of Monte Cristo”, the series of “Extraordinary Journeys” by Verne, “1984″, “Rebellion on the farm”, “The war of the worlds”, “Pride and prejudice”, “The Dresden Files”, “Harry Potter”, among others.