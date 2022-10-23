La Nación / Shakira and her “sung” revenge; Amal Clooney, fashion queen; Meghan talks Elizabeth II and more

Shakira’s new song is like a “sung revenge” against her ex-husband. The beauty of Amal Clooney stands out among the most elegant. Meghan Markle is on top again and there are big parties in New York with celebrities. Jessica Biel and Timberlake renewed their wedding vows.

REVENGE “SONG”

Finally, last Thursday Shakira’s new song was released to the world, this time accompanied by the Puerto Rican singer Ozuna. “Monotonía” is the title of the new song by the Colombian, who launches heavy artillery on the end of a couple and dwells at length on the “damage” caused to a woman’s heart. All this and especially the words that speak of pain accompanied by a violent image of someone (headless, but stocky and athletic like her ex) who wields a huge bazooka and shoots her, who makes purchases in the supermarket ripping out her heart, who then falls to the ground and suffers until someone steps on him unceremoniously in the middle of the street. More details about the video that is already going around the world? Although the Colombian says “It was not your fault or mine. It was the monotony’s fault. I never said anything, but it hurt me, I knew this would happen” and she repeats it over and over in the chorus. Can anyone say that such a “dart” is not directed at Piqué and his alleged narcissism? She accompanied by Juan Carlos Ozuna, whom she publicly thanks saying: “Thanks to Ozu and all of you for the support and love you have given me from the shooting to the release of this song. Hope you like”. What happens especially is that she has accustomed us to tell what happens to her through the songs and, therefore, no one doubts, as well as “Te congratulations” (which also sounds at the beginning of the video for “Monotonia”), to who is directed As an expert says, she makes money from her romantic unions and also from her separations and comes out winning, even if she loses in love. “You distant with your attitude, and that filled me with concern, you did not give even half, but I do know that I gave more than you”, she says in another part of the song…

AMAL, NEW QUEEN OF STYLE

Amal Clooney is not a movie star like her husband George, but she has become a true queen of fashion, since her style is an entire catalog of haute couture. Amal, a highly reputable lawyer specializing in human rights, kept a low profile, but in recent weeks she has been astonishing the flashes with her outfits, which summarize the most important trends of the most important designers. Not only does she look flawless when she is photographed doing her work in international courts and work spaces, wearing outfits like Dolce & Gabbana, Versace or Giambattista Valli. But at the premiere of her husband George’s latest film with Julia Roberts, she was seen wearing a two-tone green Del Core design, which marked her splendid silhouette. She wore a beautiful white embroidered dress from the same firm at the avant-premiere of the film in London. Later, she organized with her husband the Albie Awards, dedicated to recognizing the work of people from all over the world who work for human rights. There she dazzled among the figures of the world of cinema and politics with a Versace flapper dress, which was made entirely by hand and that took 1,000 hours of work to the workers. And days later, at the premiere of her husband’s movie in California, she wore a spectacular red Alexander McQueen dress with an irregular hem.

SEQUINS IN THE MUSEUM

Big names in film and television dusted off their best looks to attend the first big gala of the season in Los Angeles, held at the film museum, which is celebrating one year. Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain or Selena Gomez did not miss the appointment. La Vhastain wore a dress full of flowers, ethereal and vaporous, created by the Maison Oscar de la Renta. Olivia Wilde, who has just released her second film as director, the controversial “Don’t worry dear”, continued with her habit of looking splendid despite everything with a semi-transparent dress by Alexandre Vauthier and without her partner Harry Styles . The always relaxed Emma Stone opted for a short but very impressive look from her signature Louis Vuitton fetish. The young Selena Gomez, who triumphs with the second season of her series “Only murders in the building”, was one of the few guests to wear pants. Her very masculine suit was signed by Giorgio Armani and combined with Cartier jewels.

MEGHAN, AGAIN COVERS

Meghan Markle has been this week again “cover girl” for the edition of “Variety” magazine and the subject of the extensive interview, which is in the central pages of the publication, revolved around the figure of Queen Elizabeth II and of his death. She looks splendid with outfits from various North American designers, especially Carolina Herrera, a long dress from Galvan London or this one from Jason Wu. The Duchess of Sussex has spoken extensively about what the figure of her husband Harry’s recently deceased grandmother represented to her. Meghan resumed her podcast, called “Archetypes”, in which she addresses the problem of racism and women who represent some value that she supports and now she returns to star in an important space in the press. It seems that Meghan and her husband are willing to rebuild the ties that they themselves cut with the royal family or, at least, be in a less uncomfortable position than the one that the always critical British press assigned to them. She has said that she is “very grateful to have been able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What is so beautiful is looking at the legacy that her grandmother knew how to leave on so many fronts. I feel deep gratitude that I was able to spend time with her and get to know her. I reflected on that first official engagement I had with her, how special it was. I feel lucky and I’m still proud to have had such a beautiful closeness with the matriarch of the family.”

RENEWED LOVE

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake renewed their vows in the same place where they got married 10 years ago. The couple announced that they said “I do” again on October 19 in Italy, where they went to renew the promise of love that united them. Although when they met and started dating, few bet on the survival of the couple, they have shown that they are together and happy. The “The Sinner” actress has excitedly announced that she and the former NSYNC member have remarried in a ceremony that took place last summer in Italy. “Our renewal of vows this summer,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling, hugging her husband and making a peace sign with her fingers in a hilarious snap. “In Italy, where everything happened”, adds the actress, who at the same time remembers that she once again chose Giambattista Valli as the designer of her wedding dress. The bride and groom, both dressed in white, wore an elegant yet informal look – he in a cream-colored linen suit and matching hat, and she, radiant in a voluminous white dress with a black bow tied at the waist. . They were married in October 2012 under the stars and by candlelight in the south of Italy and now they are back there to renew their vows.