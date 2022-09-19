La Nación / Simple Minds premiered the video for “First You Jump”

This is the second advance track from the band’s 18th studio album “Direction Of The Heart” which will be released on October 21.

“First You Jump” is about the anxiety of the times and how we rise above them. This new single belongs to the group’s first album of new material since the outstanding album “Walk Between Worlds”, which in 2018 reached the Top 5 in the United Kingdom.

The accompanying video clip was filmed in July during the sound check of the Simple Minds concert at the Ancient Theater of Taormina, in Sicily. This impressive historical setting was filmed with panning and aerial shots interspersed with close-ups of the band performing the song on a sunny day.

Most of the songs on the new album were created and “demeado” in Sicily. Across its nine tracks, “Direction of The Heart” finds the band at their best. The concise material manages to perfectly encapsulate the essence of Simple Minds past and present. A band whose revival over the last 10 years has seen them capture the magic and critical acclaim of their early days.

Unable to go to the UK due to quarantine regulations, the album was recorded at Chameleon studios in Hamburg. There they produced the album and brought in Andy Wright (Massive Attack, Echo & The Bunnymen) and Gavin Goldberg (Simply Red, KT Tunstall) for production. The other members of the band, bassist Ged Grimes, drummer Cherisse Osei and vocalist Sarah Brown joined in recording their parts separately in London.

The album’s guests include Sparks frontman Russell Mael (“Human Traffic”) and Grimes’ songwriter and former music partner Gary Clark (“VisionThing,” “First You Jump” and “Natural”). Both recorded their respective parts in home studios.

“How to make an ‘Electro-rock’ record to feel good in the worst of times? ‘Direction Of The Heart’ is the result of that challenge. Who would have thought that we were going to have so much fun creating it?”, says Jim Kerr about the new work of his.

Over the past 10 years, Simple Minds have rekindled the magic that made them a vital artistic force in their early days, finding themselves the go-to for younger artists and playing to tens of thousands of people each year around the world.

They have been honored with the Q Awards LifetimeAchievement award and have received universal critical acclaim for their latest albums. 2015’s “Big Music” was described by MOJO magazine as “her best album in 30 years,” and 2018’s “Walk Between Worlds” was acclaimed across the board and became her most successful album in more than two decades. culminating in their biggest US tour to date.

Following their recently rescheduled and successful 2020 tour, Simple Minds will headline BBC Radio 2’s Live In Leeds on 17 September.

“Direction Of The Heart” is due out on October 21 and will be available on CD, Deluxe CD with two bonus tracks and hardcover book, vinyl (including a color one), and cassette.