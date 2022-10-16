Entertainment

La Nación / Some 35 crews with more than 100 Ande officials work for the total replacement of the service

Around noon this Thursday, the National Electricity Administration (Ande) reported through its social networks that one medium-voltage feeder and four that are in partial service are pending normalization, this means with localized faults and in the process of being repaired. repair.

As well as, they work on specific claims that affect some neighborhoods in the cities of Lambaré, Villa Elisa, Asunción, San Antonio and Villeta. In this sense, 35 crews with more than 100 officials are working for the total replacement of the service, attending to the activation of the Yellow Code contemplated in the Emergency Support Protocol (PAE).

From the Ande they indicated that technicians are present in the affected areas and without electrical service, since the priority is to restore the electrical supply as soon as possible.

They also reported that officials are working in the area of ​​Tres Bocas, Villa Elisa, where a 100 kVA distribution transformer and reinforced concrete columns are being replaced, damaged as a result of the fall of a large imperial palm tree. and tree branches on electrical networks, both in medium and low voltage.

Read more: Strong storm left 50 Ande feeders out of service

These works are being accompanied by the head of Ande, Félix Sosa, as well as the interim director of Distribution, Esteban Molinas; the Director of Administrative Services, Fidel Giret, and heads of different areas of the Distribution Department.

They assured that the objective is the total normalization of the electrical service in the course of the afternoon, and some specific claims may remain pending. So much so that they reminded citizens that for the registration of specific claims, the institution’s website is available, in addition to the Mi Ande app and the Contact Center (021) 160, option 1.

Also read: Storm leaves roofless shops, loose cables and fallen trees in Villa Elisa

