La Nación / “Sorry for so little”, Renato Prono’s phrase that caused a stir on Twitter

The Paraguayan swimmer and influencer Renato Prono spoke on social networks before the visit of the American actress Megan Fox, who arrived in Paraguay accompanying her boyfriend, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly for the now canceled Asunción festival. The couple became a trend in networks due to their tour of the Costanera de Asunción, and the artist improvised a show last night in front of his hotel.

“Welcome to Paraguay Megan Fox, sorry for so little”, was the tweet that the athlete wrote, last Monday, with the arrival of celebrities in Asunción, and the phrase “so little” generated great controversy, since some Internet users answered with humor, but others did not take his comment well at all, especially coming from a figure who represents the country.

The athlete’s followers gave him their full support, claiming that the swimmer is absolutely right and that, lately, network users are very sensitive and throw a lot of bad vibes. Far from letting this situation go by, Renato replied with other tweets: “On Twitter and in life, whoever pricks, loses,” and minutes later he wrote: “A rain can put your life at risk in Paraguay, but you that offends them is a tweet”, along with a thumbs up emoji.

As Twitter is the most used and instantaneous social network, it is thus that the swimmer’s publications in a matter of minutes have received hundreds of comments and more than a thousand retweets and “likes”. Renato Prono until recently kept a low profile on the networks and has gained popularity on virtual platforms for his comments, interaction with his followers and recent appearances with his girlfriend Alba Riquelme, a former beauty queen, and the cat of him Pimento.

