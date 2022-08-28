La Nación / Spanish Influencer was outraged by the coronation of the new Miss Universe Paraguay 2022

After the Miss Universe Paraguay 2022 gala, the Spanish influencer Juanma Castillo met the new queens giving harsh criticism against the new Paraguayan representative for Miss Universe and questioning that none of the favorites reached the final instances, and even one didn’t even make the top 9.

“Opining on the pathetic trick that was in Miss Universe Paraguay, if it can be called the final night because it was horrifying,” he said. “Again they did it. Lele Ashmore is Miss Universe Paraguay being that she was the least favorite, she is a candidate who physically does not impact and go from Nadia Ferreira to her, well, I think the clear plot is noticeable because she is a friend of the current owner of Miss Paraguay, Ariela Machado That’s why they crowned her,” he assured.

Then he said that last Friday, the day of the final gala, he received the news that everything was already “cooked” in favor of Lea Ashmore and that Elicena Andrada and Maelia Salcines would not be in the defining instances. “That crown was already agreed upon. In the afternoon it had been leaked that Maelia and Elicena were going to be hit and that Lea was going to take the main crown, Nadia Ferreira’s official fan team sent me that and I said: ‘I don’t think that’s the case, but that’s how it was,’” he lamented.

About Salcines, who was his favorite and the great favorite of the majority, he said that they had already cleared the way for him with other distinctions to “appease” the situation. “Maelia didn’t even make the top 9, she was crazy, they cleared the way for her. They clearly don’t deserve you Maelia, you deserved that crown, “she said.

Finally, he mentioned Andrada who, in his opinion, was the best prepared in the top 9 and it was she who should be the sovereign of Paraguay. “Elicena was made to come from Madrid, for what? if she was the best of the night, she was beautiful. What kind of ridiculousness was it, they played with those girls, ”she concluded.

