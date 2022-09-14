La Nación / The British royal family arrives at the residence of Queen Elizabeth II

Several members of the British royal family, including Prince William, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, where Queen Elizabeth II is, whose health worries doctors, AFP found.

The Duke of Cambridge, second in line to the British throne, arrived by car along with the monarch’s sons Andrew and Edward. The sovereign’s eldest son, Prince Charles, and his sister, Princess Anne, were already at the castle.

US President Joe Biden told British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday that he and his wife, Jill, are thinking of Queen Elizabeth amid deep concerns about her health. “His thoughts of her and those of the first lady today are firmly and fully with the queen and her family,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

A crowd gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday after doctors raised concerns about Queen Elizabeth II’s health. Dozens of Britons or tourists gathered in the rain to share their concerns and emotions before the London palace. The sovereign, 96, is currently in Balmoral, Scotland.

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors, concerned about her health, recommended Thursday that she be placed under medical supervision at her Scottish castle of Balmoral, where her children and grandchildren went amid the “deep concern” of the country.

“Following further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical surveillance,” Buckingham Palace said. “The queen continues to feel comfortable and she will stay at Balmoral,” where she usually spends the late summers, she added in a brief statement.

Source: AFP.

