La Nación / The debut gala of the Centennial Club began

At this time, the Centennial Club is the scene of one of the most important events of the year, its traditional Spring Festival, so after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 restrictions, it returned to dressing its best clothes for a new big debut night edition.

This is how more than a hundred young ladies, debutants of the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, daughters of club members will be presented in society. In the facilities of the prestigious social entity, a magical night is lived with a great display of beauty and glamour.

The evening began around 7:30 p.m. with the arrival of the young women accompanied by their families, to participate in the classic photo session. The official photo was scheduled for approximately 9:00 p.m., a production that, like every year, will take place in the hall of honor, Óscar Pérez Uribe.

It’s news: “I looked at his cell phone and there was a third person,” said Francesco Totti after his controversial separation

Then, at 10:00 p.m., the official protocol act will begin, which will be led by Marta Díaz Mojagatta and Dani Willigs, and the presence of the club’s board of directors. On the occasion, the directors will present each girl with a commemorative gold medal and chocolates.

Later, the ladies will dance a selection of waltzes performed by the violin orchestra of the Orquesta Paraguaya de Salón, under the direction of maestro Miguel Ángel Echeverría. Then the show will be given by the DJs Christian Lozano, Matías Lozano, Gianluca Lozano, Lole Romero, Cami Flecha and Dj Faro, who will be in charge of making the entire audience dance until dawn.

Elegance and freshness distinguish the Centennial Club on this night, where each corner was decorated in an impressive way by the decorator Armando Teme, with the highlight of roses and natural carnations in red and pink tones.

While dinner will be served by the Mburicaó restaurant, with an exquisite proposal that will have as a starter aranccini with serrano ham, fresh cheese and tomato textures. Meanwhile, as the main menu, you will enjoy mustard tenderloin accompanied by creamy pumpkin rice and grilled asparagus.

All accompanied by a selection of fine and distinguished drinks; and to close with a flourish, the dessert will consist of trifle of orange curd, oreo and meringues; in addition to offering a delicious exclusive breakfast for debutantes.

Also read: Reaction of a little birthday girl to a personalized cake from “Frozen” went viral