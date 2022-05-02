La Nación / The dollar falls sharply in Paraguay and is below G. 6,850

The situation of the dollar in the world intensifies, since it is gaining ground against other international currencies. However, as is customary, in Paraguay the trend is going “against the current”. The dollar in the local market loses value against the guaraní and starts May 2022 below G. 6,850 per retail unit, on average.

The continuous and persevering interventions of the Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP), within the foreign exchange market, continue to keep the dollar-guaraní pair at levels of 6,830 and 6,850, add the economists of the Basa Capital Stock Exchange, in their weekly analysis.

The demands persist on the part of the different actors in the economy and continue to give priority to the American currency. Globally, a strengthening of the dollar is seen, as mentioned in their commentary for the last week of April.

📅 02/05 ⏳12:30 💱

■ Chaco changes:

Purchase: 6,770 | Sale: 6,860

■ World:

Purchase: 6,790 | Sale: 6,880

■ M&D Changes:

Purchase: 6,805 | Sale: 6,845

■ Maxichanges:

Purchase: 6,750 | Sale: 6,850 🏛

■ PCP:

Purchase: 6,821 | Sale: 6,840

■SET:

Purchase: 6,817 | Sale: 6,821 — DolarBOT 💸 (@DolarPy) May 2, 2022

“We place supports at G. 6,800 and 6,750; while the resistances or ceilings in G. 6,900 and 7,000”, affirms Basa Capital. Statistical data shows how the guaraní has ​​devalued 5% against the dollar so far this year, while the Dollar Index (DXY) has lost 11% in value; the parallel Argentine peso 29% and the real, which changed its trend, has strengthened 8% against the American currency.

On the other hand, compared to the last meeting of the CPM Monetary Policy Committee of BCP, the currencies of the region registered mixed behaviors against the US dollar. Between March 22 and April 22, the currencies of Peru, Uruguay and Brazil appreciated by 1.6%, 5.8% and 6.9%, respectively.

Likewise, the guaraní registered an appreciation of 2.1%. On the other hand, the currencies of Chile and Colombia depreciated by 2.4% and 0.4%, respectively. As for the value of the dollar in international markets, measured through the DXY index (which shows the price of the dollar with respect to a basket of currencies of the main trading partners of the United States), it increased 2.9% in the period of reference, mentions the BCP.

