La Nación / “The Lost City”, with Sandra Bullock, leads the North American box office

“The Lost City” earned an estimated $31 million between last Friday and Sunday. The new romantic action flick starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum topped the box office in North America, confirming the return of female audiences to theaters and Hollywood’s continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although female moviegoers have taken longer than men to return to theaters, roughly 60% of all “The Lost City” ticket buyers have been women, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In this film, Bullock plays a novelist kidnapped by a twisted tycoon (Daniel Radcliffe of “Harry Potter”) who wants her to help him find an artifact buried on a remote island. Tatum, as a male model whose abs are sharper than her mind, simultaneously goes to great lengths to help her escape from her, even as a volcano erupts.

“The combination of great cast, crowd-pleasing romance, comedy and adventure has already worked and is working again,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. Warner Bros.’s superhero movie “Batman,” which led the box office last weekend, came in second, earning a massive $20.5 million.

Third was the epic war film “RRR”, with 9.5 million dollars, with NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the roles of revolutionaries who fight for the future of their country. This is an exceptional result for an Indian film, especially three hours long.

Sony’s “Uncharted,” in which Tom Holland plays an Indiana Jones-style treasure hunter, was fourth with $5 million. And in fifth place, with 4.6 million, was Crunchroll/Funimation’s “Jujutsu Kaisen 0″, a dark animation about a student-turned-sorcerer battling a cursed spirit.

The other five in the ranking of the 10 most viewed were:

– “X” (2.2 million dollars).

– “Dog” (2.1 million).

– “Spider-Man: Far from home” (2 million).

– “Sing 2″ (1.3 million).

– “Infinite Storm” ($751,000).

Source: AFP.