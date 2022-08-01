La Nación / The natural remedies that should not be missing in your mate

It is one of the most beneficial infusions for health, some starters even add natural remedies to further enhance their contributions. We tell you which are the best.

By sharing mate or drinking it alone, we are consuming one of the infusions with the greatest benefits for our health. According to several scientific studies, mate stimulates the central nervous system, fights migraines, improves heart function and strengthens bones.

This infusion has nutritional qualities and multiple contributions that are important to know because it acts mainly on the immune system, in the detoxification of the body and for the prevention of various diseases.

As medicinal plants are part of our daily lives, different investigations are currently being carried out on their contributions, which is why some primers complement their infusions with natural remedies due to the properties they possess, in addition to modifying the flavor and aroma of mate.

10 natural remedies for mate

1. Lemon verbena: It has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. Mate primers incorporate it to improve digestion or relieve discomfort after a hearty lunch or dinner. Others prefer to take advantage of its properties as a natural relaxant and take it to fall asleep more easily.

2. Sage: It helps control glucose within normal levels thanks to its hypoglycemic properties, which is why its intake is important for those with diabetes.

3. Burrito: It is used as a digestive for its beneficial properties for better digestion, it also acts as a sedative due to its anxiolytic properties.

4. Orange Peel: It is rich in natural antioxidants, it also has a high content of vitamin A and C, which favors the state and functioning of the immune system. Another of its qualities is that it fights possible infections.

5. Chamomile: It has flavonoid properties and is an antioxidant that lowers blood pressure and prevents arteriosclerosis.

6. Boldo: It is also diuretic and facilitates the elimination of excess uric acid. It stands out for being anti-inflammatory and antiseptic. It works to counteract urinary infections such as cystitis.

7. Anise: With antibacterial and antifungal properties, star anise relieves congestion and clears the airways. It is recommended for when we are cold or flu.

8. Eucalyptus: Its anti-inflammatory properties act in a generalized way in our body and allow treating a large number of diseases and discomforts.

9. Mint: decongests the respiratory tract and relieves asthma or common colds. Fight against the irritation caused by chronic cough thanks to its refreshing effect that cools and calms the throat, also the nose and the rest of the respiratory channels.

10. Ambay: It treats conditions of the respiratory tract as an expectorant, but its true effect is antitussive, especially in cases of unproductive or dry cough.