La Nación / The Paraguayan translator of the Foo Fighters tells how his experience with the band was in our country

Lucas Ovelar is a Paraguayan translator and English teacher, who worked as a tour guide and interpreter for the members of the Foo Fighters band during their stay in our country between March 21 and 22. The compatriot wrote a note yesterday as a guest columnist for the news site specializing in the world of music called “Consequence of Sound.” In it, he recounted his experience with the band and in particular with the now deceased drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Written in English, Ovelar’s column began as follows: “Hello, my name is Lucas. I am a teacher from Paraguay, South America, and the week of March 21 was probably the craziest week of my entire life. It all started on Monday, when my favorite band of all time came to my country for the first time in history.”

He continued, “Imagine my excitement when I found out that the incredible Foo Fighters, who for me have been the soundtrack of my life since I was a teenager, were finally coming to my country, my hometown. To me, it felt like a papal visit.”

He continued his story by saying that “I had been a fan of the Foo Fighters since I was 13 years old, and all of my teenage years were marked by the band. So much so that my girlfriend Ailyn and I went to see them every time they came on tour in South America, to countries like Argentina or Brazil. The passion we shared for the Foo Fighters made our bond stronger. Our travels took us to places like Colombia and Chile, and we even got to travel to Europe to see the band in their shows carried out in Spain, Belgium and France”.

“Anyone would have said we were crazy, but the Foo Fighters brought so much joy and excitement into our lives. All that changed when the pandemic started, since we couldn’t see them for all that time, so eventually seeing the band play live again was put at the top of our list of priorities, “he said.

He said that “after being hired by the local production company to work as a translator and tour guide for the band, I arrived at the hotel where the Foo Fighters were going to stay in Asunción on March 21. After their arrival, each member of the band greeted me personally, starting with the backup singers: Barbara, Samantha and Laura. Then by the band manager, followed by his team, and finally, the main band members: Rami, Pat, Chris, Nate, Dave (Grohl), and Taylor (Hawkins).”

He also commented that that night, the members of the musical group wanted to try Paraguayan meat, so they went to the best restaurant in the city for that purpose. “They loved the food, and they were super excited, they talked a lot, and it was very easy to communicate with them. It was also obvious how much they were looking forward to playing in Paraguay the next day. But no one imagined what fate had in store for us,” he said.

“On Tuesday, the Foo Fighters were scheduled to be the main attraction at the most important music festival in our country, the Asunciónico. Due to the pandemic, Paraguay had not held such a concert since 2019, so the entire country vibrated with anticipation. In turn, the band was preparing to put on their best show,” he recounted.

“Sadly, the storm clouded the night. Just as the group was preparing to head to the event site, torrential rain flooded the streets of Asunción, leaving the city under water. It was the same storm that caused lightning to strike Miley Cirus’s plane. Due to security measures, the festival was canceled, ”she lamented.

“That night, a large number of Foo Fighters fans gathered outside the hotel where the band was staying, and began chanting their name. Among those present was a 9-year-old girl named Emma Sofía, who brought a drum kit with her and started playing Foo Fighters songs in the middle of the street,” she recounted.

He continued his lived experience saying that “in just minutes, Taylor (Hawkins) himself left his hotel, greeted the fans and promised to return to Paraguay as soon as possible. He took pictures with people, including little Emma, ​​after which he went back to the hotel.”

“The next day, the Foo Fighters were scheduled to fly to Colombia to participate in another music festival. Although the band members were still depressed about not being able to play in Paraguay the day before due to the deluge, they were also excited to be able to continue their Latin American tour. Taylor, in particular, was happily chatting with his bandmate Pat Smear about his recent collaboration with Perry Farrell,” Ovelar continued in his column.

“Minutes before their departure, I asked them for a photo, which they happily agreed to. Without knowing it, I captured one of the last happy moments of the band while everyone was still together. Two days later, on March 25, the bad news arrived. Taylor Hawkins had died in his hotel room in Bogotá. I was shocked and devastated when I heard the news. And I’m still like this, ”he revealed.

“There’s a saying that goes, ‘never meet your heroes, because they’ll let you down.’ But that didn’t apply to Taylor Hawkins. Even before I met him in person, he had had a huge impact on my life. He was living proof that you could be a spectacular drummer, a star of the show, and an incredible human being at the same time, always remaining humble. He was the reason why I decided to become a drummer,” he stated.

“It’s like the Dave Grohl song says, ‘it’s times like these that you learn to live again, it’s times like these that you keep on giving more and more, it’s times like these that you learn to love again.’ I hope that the band and their fans can find peace in their hearts in the face of this unfortunate event. I love you, Oliver Taylor Hawkins, and I will forever miss your kind soul,” he concluded.