La Nación / The sister of Fernando Lugo, the former first lady, died

On the morning of this Sunday, the news of the death of the former First Lady of the Nation Mercedes Lugo Méndez (79), the sister of the former President of the Republic and current Senator Fernando Lugo, was announced. It was reported that her remains will be veiled in the Parque Imperial room and the funeral will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the Imperial Cemetery of the city of Encarnación.

The messages of condolences from the members of the political team were given through social networks, such as that of the president of the Chamber of Senators, Óscar Salomón, through the official account. They expressed their deep sorrow for the loss and extended their heartfelt condolences to Senator Lugo and his family.

Also from the Coalition of the Guasu Front they expressed their regret for the loss. “The Guasu Front Concertación with all its parties and party movements express their deep regret for the physical departure of dear comrade Mercedes Lugo Méndez, and embrace comrade president Fernando Lugo in the face of this sad news. Fly high mate Mercedes”, indicates the message.

Also read: Fuel quotas: patrol boats receive just G. 50,000 per day to mobilize

The Guasu Front Coalition with all its Parties and Movements, express their deep regret for the physical departure of dear comrade Mercedes Lugo Méndez, and embrace comrade President Fernando Lugo in the face of this sad news. Fly high Comrade Mercedes. pic.twitter.com/ZdR0RGjnb1 – Front Guasu (@FrenteGuasuPY) March 27, 2022

Just as the Socialist Convergence team sent their heartfelt condolences to their colleague Fernando Lugo and his entire family. “Hugs and strength president!”, Expresses the tweet. Senators Sixto Pereira and Esperanza Martínez sent their condolences to the senator in the same vein.

“Sad news. A big hug, President Fernando Lugo, for you and the whole family. Heartfelt condolences”, wrote the legislator, while Pereira released the sad news of the death of Doña Mercedes, whom she referred to as “a fighting woman committed to Paraguay for everyone. My deepest condolences to my partner Fernando and family,” she added.

Doña Meche, as they knew her, was the older sister of the senator, she stood out for being a humble teacher from Encarnación. She occupied a more recognized role in 2008 when Fernando Lugo assumed the Presidency of the Republic, then she became the first lady of the Nation.

It may interest you: The Senate will deal on Thursday with a request for budget reprogramming for governorships