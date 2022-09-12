La Nación / The striking gesture of King Carlos III that infuriated the networks

The proclamation ceremony of the new British monarch, King Charles III, became a trend in networks, but not precisely because of the official act, but because of the gesture that the new monarch starred in the act that took place yesterday Saturday in the palace of Saint James. The successor of Queen Elizabeth II, during the signing of the proclamation, made a gesture with his hand that did not go unnoticed in the digital village.

King Carlos III did not hide his disgust when he saw several inkwells arranged on the desk where he had to sign the proclamation of his accession to the throne. So he made a grimace of displeasure with his face and moved his hand with impetus for the attendees to remove the tray of inkwells that apparently “left over” in the place.

It was precisely this clip that became relevant in networks, adding several comments objecting to the attitude of the new king. “The gesture today of Carlos III ‘El Globalista’ is the sign of a social class that has lived all its life with servants and considered half gods”, “Terrible the way of acting of the new king of a great nation. He was able to move it himself, his hands are not going to melt”, “In the hierarchical order there is no humility”, “Bad start”, Internet users said, among other comments.

After the controversial signing, the act of proclamation was read and shared with the attendees of the Saint James Palace, on the balcony, accompanied by trumpets and the entourage of royal guards. In the reading it was stated: “Prince Carlos Felipe Arturo Jorge now becomes, due to the death of our sovereign lady of happy memory, our King Carlos III. God save the king!”, by the Ascension Council.

The new owner of the British throne succeeded his mother, Queen Isabell II, after her death last Thursday, September 8, a monarch who reigned for 70 years. Currently, the royalty is running the London Bridge operation, a program that determines the steps to follow, after the death of the mother of Carlos III, scheduled for next Monday the 19th.

