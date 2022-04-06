La Nación / The winners of the Itaú photographic contest were distinguished

“This is my second year participating in Itaú’s Sunset in Paraguay contest, I was very excited to learn that there is a contest for what I am passionate about doing, there is a place away from everything near my town called Itavera where you can see the best sunsets , we went with my cousin with our tereré, when the sun went down I saw the best sunset I have ever seen, with those intense orange clouds, bringing a lot of peace and nostalgia to witness that scene away from the world we decided to take the photo taking the tereré and looking at that unique sunset. When we saw the photograph we said that this was ‘the photo’, it was the only one that I submitted to the contest, because there is a lot of feeling reflected in that photo. I am very grateful to the juries who appreciated my photo and gave me first place,” said Alex Cardozo, who was one of the winners of the Paraguayan Sunset 2022 photo contest, organized by the Itaú Foundation.

The awards ceremony took place last Tuesday in the Plaza de la Democracia, where an exhibition of the best photographs that participated in the contest was opened.

Alex applied with “Sunset on Domingo Martínez de Irala”. “I liked this photo because of the intense orange color captured with the phone camera. Additionally, a perfectly focused person, very sharp, providing a feeling of freshness with the action of drinking tereré. This image projects a situation of great calm, nostalgia and hope that the day was a gift and there will be a better tomorrow”, said the photographer and member of the jury Elton Núñez, who worked on the selection of the works together with his colleague Tetsu Espósito. .

Other distinguished in the contest are Sergio Galeano Luraschi, Silvina Galeano, Nicanor Ortiz, Gabriel Samudio and Gustavo Espinoza.

The collaborators whose photos were selected are: Sergio Galeano, Luraschi Nahir Franco, Richard Finegan, Miguel Echagüe and Darío Alcaraz.