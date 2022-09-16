La Nación / These exercises will help you keep your bust firm

The skin in this area is sensitive, delicate and requires special care. In addition to the relevant controls, it is important to lead a healthy life and perform physical activity to slow down the fall.

The natural sagging of the breasts is called mammary ptosis. It is something that occurs naturally over the years, although there are different factors such as: gaining and losing weight often, pregnancy and lactation or genetics, which also influence and accelerate the process.

Specialists suggest that to avoid this problem you have to wear a good bra, both daily and sports, as this prevents distension of the tissues; also use moisturizing creams with compounds that stimulate elasticity, and avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, as this harms the skin and integrates the body.

In addition to the above, physical activity is essential. Swimming, tennis, pilates, yoga, or training routines such as functional, cross-training, or the basic ones with weights are excellent for being healthy and maintaining your figure.

There are also simple and easy variations that can be done at home, in case you can’t or don’t have time to start a physical activity. In just a few minutes and making a moderate effort you will be able to activate the muscles in this area.

push-ups

Also known as push-up or push-ups. Most of them may know it and give up practicing it, but the benefits of performing three series of 15 repetitions are several. Not only will it keep your bust firm, it will also activate your arms, abdomen, back and build strength.

To do it, you just have to lie down on the floor in the form of an iron, place your arms on the sides of your shoulders and, keeping your body aligned, go up and down without touching the floor. If you can’t complete the movement completely, you can start by supporting your knees and doing 3 sets of 5 repetitions to progressively build strength and endurance.

Press

Just like push-ups, this exercise works your chest and arms. Although it is a common exercise in gym routines, it can also be done at home. If you don’t have dumbbells, you don’t need to buy one, you can make some with plastic bottles and load them with sand.

Lie down on the floor, as if you were going to do sit-ups and take the dumbbells with your hands, then extend your arms lifting the weight and slowly lower yourself until your elbows are at the level of the floor. You can do three sets of 15 repetitions.

Other options

If for some reason you don’t like the exercises mentioned above, there are also movements that can be done just by moving your arms, without weight and without much effort that will also be effective.