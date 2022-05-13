La Nación / These foods take care of the health of your gums

Could it be that we care a lot about having a perfect smile and think little about the gums and the care they deserve? Any complication that we have in that area will inevitably also affect the teeth.

A periodontal disease, in addition to being an annoying ailment, can even cause the loss of teeth, so it is important to keep in mind what foods will help us have a healthy mouth.

To begin with, the main thing is to maintain good oral hygiene, but along with this, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial foods are key to gum health, as confirmed by a study published in the Journal of Food and Drug Analysis.

If you have gingivitis or simply want to prevent inflammatory diseases, you can include the following foods in your weekly menu:

Celery: This vegetable stimulates the production of saliva because it contains malic acid, which helps to get rid of bacterial plaque. Its chemical composition brings together very powerful natural substances that are favorable to oral health.

Green onion: This tasty and cheap vegetable is a cocktail of vitamin C, carotenoids and flavonoids, powerful antioxidants against inflammation. It also shares the same characteristic as the common onion of being antibacterial.

Carrot: Provides useful fibers and antioxidant phytonutrients. Several scientific studies indicate that with a higher fiber consumption, the possibility of suffering from periodontitis is lower.

Asparagus: They may not be so easy to get, but the truth is that they contain vitamins of group B, vitamin C and E, they also have antioxidant minerals and phytonutrients.

Nuts: These provide fatty acids such as omega 3 and are rich in antioxidants. Specialists indicate that they help prevent metabolic diseases such as diabetes and heart conditions, linked to oral diseases.

Green Tea: Contains Catechins, a type of antioxidant that slows down the bacteria that cause dental plaque, cavities and gum disease.

apples: Chewing them stimulates a cleaning mechanism that loosens the plaque that adheres to the gums and teeth. Firm fruits like this one are nutritious, and eating them can support your dental health.

Ginger: This root is considered a healing herb. Its anti-inflammatory properties favor the development of healthy tissue in the mouth, and make it an herb that favors the prevention of gum disease.