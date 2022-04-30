La Nación / They exceeded 2 million signatures to get Amber Heard out of “Aquaman 2″

In recent days, the different digital platforms were plastered with images of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, after both appeared before the Court due to the millionaire lawsuit for defamation and domestic violence initiated by the actor against the actress, who in the past it was his wife.

The lawsuit filed by Depp amounts to about US $ 50 million, which is in full process, so days passed during the development of the trial, the protagonist of “The Pirates of the Caribbean” recounted the incidents he has suffered from Amber, since she had punched him in the face more than once; In addition to having severely broken his finger, to the point that he had to undergo a surgical implant.

After discovering the lies fabricated by Heard, a campaign was created through the change.org portal to request that Amber Heard be removed from the movie “Aquaman 2″, which already has more than two million signatures from Internet users from all over the world. world. And at the same time they already gave the name of who could be the new Mera, so they proposed that Emilia Clarke replace Amber Heard, taking into account that she has already worked with Jason Momoa in “Game of Thrones”.

According to what was published by various portals, part of the request says “As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should remove Heard from their film project ‘Aquaman 2’. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims and they must not exalt a domestic abuser.”

To finally highlight: “Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This needs to be recognized and steps taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry. Do the right thing. Delete Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’″. This, considering that Amber Heard had already been arrested in 2009 for abusing her ex-partner Tasya Van Ree.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had a love relationship from 2012 to 2016, at which time they got married and then ended up divorcing on bad terms. After the separation, she denounced him for alleged physical and psychological abuse; so she applied for a restraining order.

