La Nación / They start a work table to guarantee the authorization of the exercise of the Medicine career

With the aim of guaranteeing the skills of graduates of Medicine careers for the qualification of professional practice, the Ministry of Education and Sciences (MEC) and the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare (MSPBS) set up a joint work table to in order to verify the mechanisms for the professional qualification of the graduates.

One of the agreements reached by the authorities was to involve the National Council for Higher Education (Cones), which is the governing body for higher education in the country, as well as the National Agency for the Evaluation and Accreditation of Higher Education ( Aneaes) in order to address all the problems surrounding the professional practice of doctors.

“We are also going to invite the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians to this work table, as well as other scientific societies linked to the health area, in order to analyze together and determine what would be the most effective actions so that our doctors who are qualified for the exercise of the profession have the skills that society requires”, indicated after the meeting Ariel Bado, general director of universities, higher institutes and higher technical institutes.

He added that enabling medical professionals without competence is an exposure of the health of the Paraguayan people. This is in response to the fact that the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians asked the MEC to stop qualifications for unaccredited Medicine careers.

“We cannot unilaterally – between the MEC and the Ministry of Health – without the opinion of Cones or Aneaes, say that it is feasible or not to stop the qualifications. Inevitably we have to approach it with the other institutions and, of course, give participation to the medical societies and the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians”, indicated Bado.

In this work table, issues such as hospital practice, compliance with hourly charges, requirements within the regulatory framework, among other topics, will also be analyzed.

