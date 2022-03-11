La Nación / They urge women to mobilize all available resources to generate the necessary changes

The Minister for Women, Celina Lezcano, in the framework of the 8M International Women’s Day, said that this date unites all the women of the world in claiming their rights, interests and concerns.

Likewise, he invited all sectors of society to continue working to overcome inequalities between men and women, ensure a life free of violence and achieve sustainable development in our countries.

He argued that the pandemic leaves us with deep learning that shows us human value. “Our country has the conditions required for women to become a potential, which must be fully exploited. The presence of women in all spheres is more than ever indispensable”, she pointed out.

The head of the state portfolio also assured that the voices of women are important. “Through them, we open and pave the way for other women, for the whole of society, for the whole world. Therefore, we must be participants and representatives of the changes, if we want to advance in pursuit of equal rights and opportunities, thus continuing the work of those women who preceded us, women leaders who promoted development, ”she stressed.

She also urged to continue walking together, with commitment and responsibility. “Paraguayan women and women from around the world, let us raise our voices and urge all women to mobilize all available resources to generate the necessary changes,” she emphasized.

That is why the Ministry of Women greets on this international day all the women of the world, the women who have made history and, especially, the Paraguayan women, reaffirming once again the precepts established in the National Constitution 30 years ago, which guarantee real and effective equality between men and women and give explicit responsibilities to the Paraguayan State to safeguard them.

