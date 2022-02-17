La Nación / They will ask the Cones for information on authorized medical careers

Strengthening medical education should be a priority for all governments. This is the opinion of the deputy of the Colorado Honor Movement, Raúl Latorre, who also said that the only way to guarantee quality care is by establishing control over medical careers, which universities they belong to and whether or not they are duly accredited.

These statements also arise after the death of the former model and political activist Paola Gaete, who according to the investigation apparently died of medical negligence, since the references of the doctor who led the surgery would not be the best, according to the Gaete family’s lawyer.

Latorre announced that they will request a report from the National Council for Higher Education (Cones) on the situation of the qualification of medical careers and the relationship with the respective accreditation. “The result of this report is going to be fundamental to guarantee that all professionals who graduate from universities are fit and capable enough to face any type of medical procedure and thus we no longer have to regret situations like the one that occurred in recent years. weeks,” said the parliamentarian.

According to Narciso Velázquez, president of the Cones, this body is in charge of enabling the careers but accrediting them is a power that only the National Agency for Evaluation and Accreditation of Higher Education (Aneaes) has. According to reports, at the country level the medical career is present in 27 universities.

Currently, there are 38 licensed medical careers, but only 15 are accredited. “For a career to be accredited, it must meet minimum requirements; trained teachers, adequate infrastructure, teaching hospital, number of class hours, etc., if this does not happen, the student’s degree is useless”, said Dr. Gloria Meza, president of the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians.

“Students must know where they are enrolling and what type of faculty they are going to attend, it cannot be that they do not realize it,” he added. The doctor warned that “this year we are not going to allow a single enrollment for those students who are from non-accredited faculties.”

