La Nación / They will ask the Cones for information on medical careers

Strengthening medical education should be a priority for all governments. This is how deputy Raúl Latorre, of the Honor Colorado movement, considers it, adding that the only way to guarantee quality care for citizens is to establish control over medical careers, which universities they belong to and whether or not they are duly accredited. .

These statements were also given after the death of the former model and political activist Paola Gaete, who according to the investigation apparently died of medical negligence, since the references of the doctor who led the surgery would not be the best, according to the family’s lawyer. Gaete.

Latorre announced that they will request a report from the National Council for Higher Education (Cones) on the situation of the qualification of medical careers and the relationship with the respective accreditation.

“The result of this report is going to be essential to guarantee that all professionals who graduate from universities are fit and capable enough to face any type of medical procedure and thus we no longer have to regret situations like the one that occurred in recent years. weeks,” said the parliamentarian.

According to reports, at the country level the medical career is present in 27 universities. Currently, there are 38 licensed medical careers, but only 15 are accredited.