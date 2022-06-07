La Nación / Thian Florentín captures the nostalgia of love in “Remember me”

The artist Thian Florentín recently released his single “Recuérdame”, a new proposal from InOut Music that is now available on all digital platforms. In addition, the song that is inspired by the nostalgia of an unlikely love already has an official video clip on YouTube.

“The song is dedicated to all those people who, like me, go all at once, no matter what, but we always do wrong choosing the wrong person,” explained the 27-year-old actor, singer, writer and filmmaker, originally from from the city of Ñemby.

Released last May 27, “Recuérdame” explores sounds of reggaeton and pop, as well as a mixture of styles that goes from the melodic to the urban. This InOut Music production was handled by Skorps, while the mastering and mixing were done by Redemm.

“The song talks about that person with whom you spend a fabulous time, but you know that nothing more than that will happen; captures that feeling you get in the morning when you want to see that person again, but you know that you only have to remember it”, revealed Thian Florentín, who has already approached the public with his creations titled “Vyroparei la ñande joayhu”, “Un amor for me” and “Atte. a great love”.

Read more: “Chaco Paraguayo” development project highlighted at the International Tourism Forum

The Ñembyense artist finished his art studies at the Taller Integral de Actuación (TIA), directed by well-known filmmakers Juan Carlos Maneglia and Tana Schémbori (“7 boxes”), where he discovered his passion for the seventh art. He is the creator of the web series “Promo 2020″, writer and director of the short film “Ñakyrá”, which won the award for Best Amateur Short at the Smartfilms Paraguay 2020 festival.

Director and screenwriter of the short film “Inefable”, which earned a nomination for best professional short film and won the award for best performance for the work of the main actress, Caro Castillo, in the Smartfilms Paraguay 2021 competition. He also did several works in theater such as “Jettatore, the curse”, “Three top hats”, “The inverts”, among others.

He studied singing with various teachers since he was 13 years old, and in 2021 he officially began his musical career by releasing his first two singles, “Atte. a great love” and “A love for me”, inspired by a love disappointment. In both songs she worked with Guille Sepúlveda, who helped her with the musical production. Her biggest inspiration in music is Miley Cyrus and she also has a special affection for the Argentinian Tini Stoessel.

Read more: He found it after looking for it for 9 years to pass his photos