La Nación / Thirty years of Tañarandy, a tradition that shines again

The majestic expression of popular religiosity of Holy Week in the community of Tañarandy, San Ignacio Misiones, initially promoted by the plastic artist Koki Ruiz and which currently has the entire community involved, this year had its special touch because after two years of suspension Due to the covid pandemic, the great religious meeting returned to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

For the director of Education of the Municipality of San Ignacio, Pascual Vega, the play of lights became one of the most anticipated moments by the attendees. This edition of Tañarandy has a very special seasoning, since in 30 years it is the first time that the Virgen de los Dolores or La Dolorosa, as others know her, reached the main temple in San Ignacio Guazú together with the Christ of the Reductions, an image of Jesus that would be about 400 years old, according to the organizers, a moment that was definitely epic.

“We believe that the play of lights and the procession of the Virgen de los Dolores to the main temple of the parish is the first time that it has occurred in these 30 years of Good Friday in Tañarandy,” said Pascual Vega in an interview with La Nación. /Middle Nation.

At sunset, at 5:00 p.m., the organizers began to light the 15,000 apepu lamps and the 1,000 torches placed on the path of some 5,000 kilometers. The traditional procession of La Dolorosa was accompanied by the passage of the luminaries and the plaintive song of the stationers, who guided the different stations that Jesus traveled during his passion, death and resurrection. After 3 and a half hours of traveling through the streets of Tañarandy to the downtown area, the central moment of the encounter of the Virgin with the crucified Christ in the parish church took place. Around 20 thousand people participated in the procession, according to preliminary calculations.

At the end of the meeting, an art fair was held, organized by gastronomic and craft entrepreneurs in Plaza San Roque. On the other hand, from Holy Thursday, in the Barraca, where Koki Ruiz’s workshop is located, the magnificent paintings or staging of Holy Week passages are exhibited.

At the entrance, a large cross installed with the adoration of several women is striking.

Young people and children from San Ignacio also carried out various displays of cultural and artistic expression as a celebration of the 30 years of the religious and cultural rescue of Holy Week left by the Jesuits in the area.