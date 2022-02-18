La Nación / Today the 190 new UNA Medicine students will be known

This Friday, after the last admission exam, the 190 new students of the Medicine career of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Asunción (UNA) will be known. According to the first information, around 18:30 the official announcement will be made with the publication of the list of entrants.

At 1:00 p.m. this Friday, the last test corresponding to Exact Sciences began, which covers the subjects of mathematics and physics, both at the headquarters of the Faculty in Asunción, in the Saxony neighborhood; as well as in the branch of the town of Santa Rosa del Aguaray, in San Pedro.

For the entry of applicants, the doors of the premises were open from 10:00 to 12:00. Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the campus there is a great movement of family and friends, who accompany the applicants in this decisive stage of the great challenge of entering one of the most demanding university careers.

Also read: They will ask the Cones for information on medical careers

After verifying compliance with the health protocol and the corresponding presentation of their documentation, at noon the students were invited to go to the rooms where they received the latest indications from the admission committee. As soon as the clock struck 1:00 p.m., the exam got under way, with 160 minutes of time to complete the test.

The official announcement of the final exam grades will be published on the “Classroom Admission” platform, as well as on the page of the National Computing Center (CNC), which is: www.cnc.una.py. While the public announcement of the entrants by the authorities of the institution and the admission committee will be made through virtual transmission on the Facebook page of the Faculty of Medical Sciences UNA. More than 800 students registered this year for the race, for a place of 190; Of this amount, 150 correspond to Asunción and 40 to the Santa Rosa del Aguaray subsidiary.

It may interest you: Politécnica UNA eliminates entrance course due to “zero tariff law” and only teaches admission exam

The admission committee highlighted that the entire process is elaborated, focused and developed simultaneously, between both campuses of the faculty; from the health protocols to the time provisions for the start of each exam and supervised by the Ombudsman’s Office, representatives of the 3 estates of the FCM – UNA and representatives of parents of applicants.

Professor Dr. Walter Delgado, director of Admissions, recalled the prohibition of baptismal parties within the premises of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the UNA, which was communicated to the student delegates. However, the so-called gods, students of the last year of the degree, finalize the details for the classic baptism of the new “bugs” of Medicine, a celebration that is planned to take place outside the campus of the high house of studies.