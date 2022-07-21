La Nación / Today the fashion and textile industry fair begins

East City. Agency.

Today and tomorrow the first Fashion and Textile Industry Fair (Femit) in Alto Paraná will be held in Ciudad del Este, with the aim of showing the export potential of Paraguayan fashion. It is organized by Manifesto, a sustainable design collective, with the support of the region’s textile industry and Rediex (Investment and Export Network), of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The Femit fair will begin at 9:00 in the Asturias Hall with the intervention of the director of Rediex, Estefanía Laterza, and then the organizers will be in charge: Rose Mary Apodaca, Leticia Rivas and Maura Marti. The presence of the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Luis Castiglioni, is also expected.

There will be 80 exhibitors from all over the country in 40 stands from all areas of fashion, including sustainable textile industries and those who are interested in the Manifesto project, which is a group of designers from Paraguay, made up of leading brands in the country. and that proposes a revitalization of traditional Paraguayan fabrics through the application of innovative and contemporary designs.

The proposal of this sector, which in turn is nourished by weavers from the interior of the country, is what will be presented at the fair, in alliance with the textile industry. They emphasize that it is the first time that a massive event is held in Ciudad del Este through which the leading brands in the region’s market, artisan producers and other related professionals will be able to exhibit their products and establish sustainable connections over time.

The fair will also feature talks, master classes, seminars and business spaces with industry leaders. The fashion shows will take place on the days of the event from 5:00 p.m. in the same place as the fair.